All Blacks Rugby Championship grand slam would be no rare feat

But assistant coach Scott McLeod says decision yet to be made on whether Crusaders star will be picked.

ANALYSIS: The term ‘grand slam’ has been bandied about by the All Blacks this week like it’s some out of the ordinary achievement they could be about to conquer in the Rugby Championship.

Should New Zealand beat South Africa on the Gold Coast on Saturday night they will finish with a perfect six wins from six matches in this year’s competition.

No sooner had last weekend’s 19-17 get-out-of-jail victory over the Springboks in Townsville been achieved, than All Blacks coach Ian Foster was vocalising this possibility – labelling it the Southern Hemisphere equivalent to the grand slam reference used in the Six Nations when one team beats all others.

Dan Peled/Photosport Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece and David Havili could again be all smiles on Saturday if the All Blacks achieve their grand slam.

It would be a highly commendable feat for the men in black, though hardly an uncommon one for them through the history of this four-nation tournament.

For Southern Hemisphere teams, the traditional meaning of a grand slam, of course, is beating all the home nations (England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales) on tour – something the All Blacks have done on four occasions.

Intriguingly, the expression in a Rugby Championship context had never been once used by former coach Sir Steve Hansen, whom Foster was an assistant to throughout his reign from 2012 to 2019, and was surely a deliberate choice of words this week from Foster to ensure his players’ ears pricked up ahead of what is a dead-rubber fixture before two weekends off.

Midweek, the All Blacks’ official Twitter account then, puzzlingly, even referred to the potential grand slam as a “rare” feat.

However, New Zealand have in fact routinely recorded the clean sweep during their absolute domination of this tournament.

Since Argentina joined to morph the Tri-Nations into the Rugby Championship in 2012, there have been six full editions (last year had no Springboks involvement, while 2015 and 2019 were World Cup years featuring shortened competitions).

And of those six previous six-round tournaments, the All Blacks – who have triumphed in all of them – have achieved grand slams in four – in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

But, if a victory at Cbus Super Stadium this weekend was indeed recorded, where would this year’s slam rank of the five?

Well, statistically, it can’t be New Zealand’s best ever. That honour belongs to the stunning effort from the class of 2016.

Pablo Gasparini/Photosport The class of 2016 celebrate after claiming the Rugby Championship title with a week to spare in Buenos Aires.

They not only achieved a grand slam, but the cream on top of attaining a bonus point in all their wins, for the perfect total of 30 competition points.

This was also the first year the new bonus-point system was introduced, with the four-try one scrapped in favour of one rewarding a team scoring at least three tries more than their opponents.

After opening with a 42-8 whipping of the Wallabies in Sydney, the men in black repeated the dose seven days later in Wellington, winning 29-9.

They returned from their week off to thrash the Pumas 57-22 in Hamilton then belted the Springboks 41-13 in Wellington.

Then, on their final leg, there was a 36-17 win in Buenos Aires and a 57-15 rout in Durban.

All told, it was a remarkable +178 points differential, thanks to a huge 262 points for and just 84 against, for an average score of 44-14.

So, in not getting a bonus point last weekend, the All Blacks are no chance of matching that perfect 30-point effort of five years ago.

However, should they grab the win and the bonus this weekend, it will be the first time they have finished on 29 points.

Among their three other slams, twice (2013 and 2017) they secured four bonus points to finish on a total of 28, while their other in 2012 only had two bonuses, for 26.

In terms of points differential, this also can’t be the All Blacks’ best-ever Rugby Championship, unless they pull off the unbelievable and beat South Africa by a record 63-point margin.

But, in the more realistic stakes, if New Zealand prevail by 12 points or more, it will be their second-best.

Currently they sit +116. In 2017 (which included that record 57-0 hammering of the Springboks in Albany) they managed +127, still some 51 back from that sublime +178 in 2016. Their sixth and lowest effort is the +73 from 2014 where they lost a game and drew another.

And looking at the Rugby Championships (the six ‘full’ editions) pre and post the 2015 World Cup paints a fascinating picture.

While the All Blacks have each year triumphed on the back of scoring the most tries of any team, and conceding the least, there is a stark difference, pointing to a big change in how the game was played.

Tertius Pickard/AP All Blacks coach Ian Foster has no doubt used the ‘grand slam’ term to keep his players motivated.

Across the 2012, 2013 and 2014 tournaments, the men in black scored 18, 24 and 18 tries, respectively, and conceded six, 10 and seven.

Then, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the five-pointers were flooding, as they ran in 38, 35 and 33.

Their numbers conceded in the latter two years were also up, with 14 then 16, though playing a massive part in making that 2016 campaign so special was that the All Blacks conceded a measly five tries in those six games.

That, also, was a group operating off the back of the departures of legendary figures Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, and other veterans in Tony Woodcock, Keven Mealamu, Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith.

This year’s squad – who are down at 25 tries scored (competition-leading) and eight conceded (second to the Springboks’ seven) can point to the unusual circumstances they have had to contend with, though, with Covid-19 having forced the final four rounds to be played in Queensland.

For the All Blacks, that has meant only one home game during the tournament instead of their usual three, and the challenge of being on tour for an extended period. Conversely, though, it has saved them from the toughest challenge of playing in South Africa, as well as in Argentina.

The format has also meant the arduous task of five tier-one tests in as many weekends, without the customary two weeks on, one week off, format.

Michael Chambers/Photosport Ardie Savea has been leading the All Blacks in this rather unique edition of the Rugby Championship.

However, this has essentially been the same for every side (the Springboks and Pumas played two early tests in South Africa so have only had four in a row), and with the All Blacks traditionally being the strongest outfit, with the most depth, it has probably favoured them over the others.

Notwithstanding, thanks to MIQ requirements and impending baby arrivals, this has been a team operating without world-class players Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga (the latter to return via the bench this weekend) during the stint across the Tasman.

So while a grand slam achievement would be far from unusual for the men in black, one here would still go down in the history books for rather interesting reading.