All Blacks stay indoors as Argentina coach won't condemn players stranded across border

Pablo Matera was in the group of players who headed to Byron Bay.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says his team is sticking to its Gold Coast hotel where required by Covid guidelines, as Argentina coach Mario Ledesma refuses to publicly condemn the six players and two staff members who are stranded in New South Wales following a trip over the Queensland border,

Former Pumas captain Pablo Matera, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Sebastian Cancelliere, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Socino and two Pumas staff members travelled to a Byron Bay health retreat from the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

They were stopped at the border on Wednesday evening when trying to return to Queensland and had to spend the evening at a hotel.

They were reportedly unaware that border restrictions were reset earlier that day allowing crossings only to essential workers.

The six players were immediately ruled ineligible for selection, but the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship test against Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night will go ahead.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to take on the Springboks in their final clash of the Rugby Championship series.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Ledesma would not be drawn on his emotions when hearing of the illegal trip south of the border, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“I don’t think it’s time to qualify what was the feeling or not the feeling,” Ledesma said.

“What I can tell you is that we put our minds into the solution, not the problem.

“We started thinking: ‘Who’s going to replace this player or that player? How are we going to prepare the boys to have the best game that they can and close The Rugby Championship like they deserve?’ Our mind was put immediately into the focus on rugby and to prepare as best as possible.”

When asked about the actions of Matera, who was sacked as captain last year after historical racist tweets surfaced, Ledesma played a similarly straight bat.

“Look, like I said to the Argentinian journalists, we will talk about that when the tournament is finished. Now, it’s time for rugby,” he said.

Tertius Pickard/AP Argentina's coach Mario Ledesma, with Wallabies coach Dave Rennie after their teams’ Rugby Championship test in Townsville on Saturday.

“The rules were clear for everybody. It was a day off, they made that decision and the situation is what it is.”

Individuals are only allowed to enter northern NSW for essential work, medical reasons or on compassionate grounds. The Pumas’ trip did not fall into any of these categories, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Foster said his team, who play the Springboks on the Gold Coast in the game (starting 11.05pm NZT Saturday) after the Wallabies-Pumas clash, had been well briefed by the team doctor on what and wasn’t allowed under Queensland Covid-19 restrictions.

“They’re not unexpected in today’s world,” said Foster on Thursday. “We had a day off yesterday but everyone got the message we had to stay within the hotel and restrict things.

“The team know these sort of things are going to happen and when they come up I’m proud of the way they’re acting with it.

“It’s not big news for us,” Foster said.

“You’re surrounded by it in this environment the whole time. We’ve enjoyed the times we can go out but we know the next time we’re going to get shut in the hotel is just around the corner.”

“Foster was asked if anyone within the All Blacks would have made a trip to Byron Bay, if scheduled, on Wednesday.

“I can’t speak on behalf of them, but it’s very transparent to us there is a border between Queensland and New South Wales, and they have very different laws.”

Rugby Championship ruling body Sanzaar expressed disappointment with the breach by the Pumas group and ruled them ineligible for the test against the Wallabies.

“This travel across the state border is a direct breach of the present Queensland Government health orders and Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan,” it said in a statement.

With the six players ruled out, Ledesma has chosen props Rodrigo Martinez and Enrique Pieretto as starters after being reserves last weekend, and recalled Guido Petti at lock for Matias Alemanno. Rodrigo Bruni, out injured last weekend, comes in at No 8 for Matera.

The only change in the backline is on the right wing, where Matias Moroni returns for Santiago Cordero.

Uncapped prop Thomas Gallo and one-cap prop Eduardo Bello come into the reserves.

Teams for the test, starting at 8.05pm NZ time Saturday:

Australia: Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Pete Samu, Darcy Swain, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Greg Holmes, Matt Philip, Sean McMahon, Jake Gordon, James O’Connor, Tom Wright.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocabores, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Enrique Pieretto, Julian Montoya (captain), Rodrigo Martinez. Reserves: Facundo Bosch, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gorrissen, Gonzalo Garcia, Domingo Miotti, Mateo Carreras.

- with Sydney Morning Herald, AP.