All Blacks coach Ian Foster gives his verdict on Boks loss, Beauden Barrett and Europe tests

Ian Foster says Beauden Barrett’s form is good and he will continue to get better

Ian Foster is looking forward to getting his nose into a good book, taking a walk to clear the head and looking at his watches without knowing he has to be somewhere.

It has been an intense Rugby Championship, and the opportunities to get away from rugby in the Covid-19 era are limited. There are no chances to go back to family – the All Blacks will stay in Australia before heading to the United States and Europe, and will remain in each other's company.

Foster has something else for company – the frustration of a last-second loss to the Springboks on Saturday.

ALL BLACKS Ardie Savea's shoulder gets tested as the All Blacks load up for the trip to Noosa.

From his hotel in Queensland, Foster tells Stuff he is still very much in the "commiserations" phase rather than “congratulations" for winning the Rugby Championship. Yet, as he looks back on the campaign, he is armed with new information about his players, expresses contentment with a “freer” Beauden Barrett's progress at No 10, and knows who his top fullback is with an eye on the big tests against Ireland and France to wrap up the year.

“We've been here before as a team and you know that's that's the nature of test matches – it's never easy,” he says about the 31-29 cliffhanger against the Springboks. “And you've got to make sure that you learn from your wins, and you learn from your losses.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Ian Foster is pleased with the All Blacks’ progress, but the loss to South Africa left him frustrated.

“It's all part of building a bit of character. We've got some guys that, it was probably in the first time in the test careers for half a dozen of them to play South Africa. And this is a pretty settled, determined South African team that was pretty hurt when we were playing them.

“We've put ourselves up against a really strong team and measured up pretty well against them. You want to win everything but it's a bit like last year when we had a couple of dips. You learn that getting consistency is the hard part at this level, but again I think we've made some great strides in that so far.”

Dan Peled/Photosport Beauden Barrett gets his pass away to Rieko Ioane as the All Blacks scored a sensational try against the Springboks.

Beauden Barrett's form has been one of the Rugby Championship positives. Foster makes it clear that he wants more improvements from Barrett, singling out the speed of his pass as one area, but overall is very pleased with the No 10.

“He's going good,” Foster says. “I think he's a bit more freed up with his Achilles. I think it dampened him a little bit for a couple of years, even though it was close to being right.

“It just looks a lot freer, his movements... his leadership off the park has been very, very strong in this campaign. I’m really pleased for him. He's one of those guys who will continue to get better, too.

“It's nice to see one of your key leaders in form and determined to get better.”

As for a definitive judgment on Barrett v Richie Mo’unga, Foster says it's not a binary decision, with a degree of athlete management also being factored in.

He notes that Mo’unga was “pretty jaded” earlier in the year after a heavy Super Rugby workload, and freshness and form would have to be taken into consideration as the All Blacks head to Europe with one eye very much on the season-ending tests against Ireland and France.

“How we look at the next campaign will be pretty important,” Foster says. “We're got to manage two bodies, and make sure we get some fresh legs, but I'm pretty sure both will get some opportunities.”

However, there appears to be more certainty around the No 15 jersey. While the first-choice wing positions remain up for grabs and depend on form, Foster acknowledged that Jordie Barrett's recent displays had put him in a prime position to remain at fullback for the biggest upcoming tests.

Michael Chambers/Photosport Ian Foster says that Jordie Barrett is now his ‘top 15’.

“It's almost been a year to really pick on the form that we're seeing each week, and within the camp," he says. “So have I got a top 15? I think the answer is yes but we are still likely to utilise the squad largely through this next block.

“Certainly, when you look at the buildup of three tests [USA, Wales, Italy] leading into the last two of Ireland and France, I think we've got to keep maximising that energy and the growth of the squad, but in the end maybe target those last two tests, as ones that we really incentivise players' form for selection.”

The French, in particular, appear to have targeted that tour-ending test in Paris, resting several key players for their tour of Australia in July. One gets the sense that the French would love to make a statement against the All Blacks, whom they meet in the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Foster, however, wouldn't have it any other way.

“I'm delighted," he says. “I hope it turns out like that. It's vital that we play as many full-strength teams from the northern hemisphere as possible. That's why the two-test series against South Africa I was delighted with.

“It's a real litmus test about we were are at against that particular style, and we know we've got some work to do. For example, our set piece has been going well, but it's got to go well for 80 minutes, all the time against teams that really wants to be relentless there.

“The northern hemisphere is a different type [of rugby] they really want to suffocate your game as well.”

It's break time now for Foster – a few days away from the grind and a chance to recharge. That mental freshness will be needed. The Rugby Championship has been won, but the coach is not satisfied.