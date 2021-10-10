All Blacks 'pushing' for Folau Fakatava eligibility in 2022, keep open mind on RWC spots

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava was in excellent form before suffering an ACL injury against the Crusaders.

The All Blacks aren’t going to throw the baby out with the bathwater after a narrow test loss to the Springboks last weekend, but the door remains open for new caps to break into the squad before the next Rugby World Cup.

Coach Ian Foster has also revealed to Stuff that there is an ongoing push to gain All Blacks eligibility for Folau Fakatava in 2022, after an ACL injury potentially robbed the Tongan-born Highlanders halfback of a cap this year – and pushed back his availability until 2023.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

“It hasn't been cleared up, it's still a work in progress,” Foster said after the conclusion of the Rugby Championship. “I can't give you the exact details.

“I know they're still discussing it. Between Folau and New Zealand Rugby we're pushing...we think that he's done his time and he should be available next year, as does he and the players’ association.

“That’s just a work in progress with World Rugby.”

Aaron Smith has his place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad locked down, barring injury, but there is a some fluidity in the pecking order behind the 32-year-old.

The Highlanders expect Fakatava to be ready – or close to it – for the start of Super Rugby Pacific in February, and should regain his sharpness in 2022, he clearly has the talent to push for higher honours.

Fakatava has lived in New Zealand since he was 16 years old and starred for the Hastings Boys’ First XV, but under World Rugby regulations the eligibility clock not start ticking until 18 years of age, which World Rugby calls ‘the age of majority’.

As it stands, Folau won’t be eligible until December 16, 2022, ruling him out of next year’s test campaign, but the All Blacks would clearly love to have him as an option next year, given his strong running game, defence and improving distribution skills.

Fakatava may not be the only uncapped player on the radar, with Foster indicating the All Blacks would keep an “open mind” in the lead-up to France in 2023.

“We're still two years out from the World Cup, and I get asked a lot about it at the minute, and I guess as a head coach we've always got to keep an eye on that,” Foster said.

“But the thing about the All Blacks is that we’ve got to keep winning as we develop.

“We know we're not the finished beast at all. There is plenty of competition for spots. You look at the eight props we’ve got here at the moment, and all going well.

“We've got some big selections to make, and we know that through domestic competitions in the next two years other players will get thrown up, so the art of selection is just being open-minded in that space.”

The All Blacks’ selection of 20-year-old Taranaki lock Josh Lord this week showed that they are prepared to pick players with an eye to the future, but it also sends a signal to other players who have set themselves a goal of making the Rugby World Cup squad in 2023: if you’re good enough the door is always open.