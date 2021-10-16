'The perfect performance': All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinal, a decade on

Wallabies first five-eighth Quade Cooper set the tone for the 2011 semifinal against the All Blacks with his horrible kickoff.

It's been 10 years since the All Blacks ended a 24-year drought by winning the 2011 Rugby World Cup. In a three-part series, Stuff is looking back at each of their playoff triumphs from that momentous, nerve-wracking tournament on home soil. Following the quarterfinal win over Argentina, here we continue with the semifinal against Australia.

Within all of three seconds of referee Craig Joubert blowing time on, all the momentum of the semifinals is handed to the All Blacks, and a packed-in 60,000-plus at Eden Park are laying it on thick to Public Enemy No 1.

Quade Cooper – the New Zealand-born Wallabies first five-eighth is the guilty party, having made the most incongruous of errors by sending the kickoff to this most massive of matches out on the full.

The 34-test playmaker is coming off a shocker in the contentious 11-9 quarterfinal win over the Springboks in Wellington, and his off-the-ball antics over the past two seasons against All Blacks captain Richie McCaw – including just seven weeks prior when kneeing him in the head in Brisbane – have Kiwis baying, and booing.

As for the 15 men in black in the middle, that one kick definitely spurs them into action for their 20-6 win, with flanker Jerome Kaino noting there was one man in particular who was pumping up the troops.

“Playing alongside someone like Brad Thorn in a semifinal, man, he was the most vocal for us in that game, just encouraging the boys, chahooing every now and then,” Kaino tells Stuff.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Brad Thorn was the most vocal man in black and pumped up his troops big-time.

“When you get a legend like that driving you through a World Cup semifinal, that was incredible. So when Quade kicked that out on the full, he got really excited, he was barking at the boys like, ‘Come on, let’s go now’. It definitely got me going.”

From the resulting scrum, Piri Weepu sends a brilliant kick to the corner which Cooper has to helplessly watch roll into touch, and the tone is well and truly set.

And less than five minutes later, the All Blacks have their reward, in what turns out to be the only try of the match.

Israel Dagg, back after missing the quarterfinal against Argentina with a thigh injury, has already made one great run, now this time produces a piece of magic in dummying past Anthony Fainga'a, fending off Rocky Elsom, then, in the tackle of Cooper, splendidly offloading from the ground for Ma’a Nonu to dive over.

“Probably my favourite moment in my career, actually,” Dagg says to Stuff in reflecting on that pass, in a match which, from a team perspective, he rates as “the perfect performance”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ma'a Nonu goes in for what turned out to be the only try of the match.

“We just nailed it, everything came off perfectly, and that was probably the most complete game that I’ve ever played in.”

Ironically, it’s a test Dagg could have easily missed – on two counts.

Firstly, had Mils Muliaina not injured his shoulder in the quarterfinal, the veteran was likely to have got the nod. Secondly, Dagg’s off-field antics the week before, in conjunction with Cory Jane, when the pair went on a late-night booze session, which a few years later was revealed to have also involved sleeping pills, had him already walking on eggshells.

“I had the whole weight of a nation on my shoulders,” Dagg remembers. “I nearly went out and ruined it for the whole country, made a stupid decision.

“But that aside, I had an opportunity to go out there and prove to my family and my mates that were there for me, and guys that had been working towards this goal for a very long time, that I really cared about them.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Israel Dagg skips past Anthony Fainga'a in a superb display where he was primed for redemption after some off-field antics.

“I had pressure, but I knew I had the game. And it probably gave me that added tool to actually go out there and go really hard. Nothing was going to stop me from playing well and just nailing my job. That was my moment.

“Not that it wasn’t there, but it just gave me that added ton of motivation, and the only way I could reward my team-mates was by playing well. So there was no way in hell I was going to go out there and put on a bad performance.”

And so with Dagg’s brilliant try assist, it’s just the start to calm the nerves of a nation.

So many times before had the All Blacks stumbled in these crunch World Cup games, and, with the massive added expectation of playing on home turf, and superstar first five-eighth Dan Carter already invalided out of the tournament, the players sure know the magnitude of this one, against their trans-Tasman foes.

“I just remember it being really intense that week,” Kaino says.

“I think we’d just built it up so much.

“Before the game, waiting for the bus, usually we’d be able to hear guys talking, having a coffee, but waiting for the team meeting, I remember it being dead silent in the room and in the corridors of the Heritage Hotel.

“I just remember guys getting into their own zones and I could just feel how important it was to everyone and how on edge everyone was. For me, it was just a relief to get out and start warming up and getting closer to kickoff because sitting around wasn’t doing us any good.”

After his forgettable opening, Cooper goes on to make some more big blunders. In the end, he actually produces some great stuff, too – finishing top of the game for defenders beaten (5) and offloads (4) – but midway through the first half, he’s a mistake magnet.

A dropped high ball sees Thorn then give him a smack to the face, before Richard Kahui produces a huge tackle on his fellow Tokoroa product. Soon after, Cooper produces an awful chip and chase effort and less than 30 seconds later he hoofs a ball out on the full. Late on, Sonny Bill Williams is shown a yellow card for a shoulder charge on the No 10, then Kahui repeats his dose by bundling him into touch to end the game.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Richard Kahui nails fellow Tokoroa product Quade Cooper with a monster tackle.

For all of this physical and psychological torment, though, the 23-year-old is not a target as such for the men in black.

“There wasn’t any sledging, and to be honest with you, I don’t think Quade Cooper came into discussions during the week,” Kaino says.

“We just wanted to make sure that we focused on our strengths and what would work for us, instead of getting sidetracked into that kind of stuff. Because we knew there was chat about it in the media and in the public that week, and even before that.”

The All Blacks are dominant, but with cult hero Weepu (4/8) not able to replicate the sort of goalkicking form from the two games prior, they never stretch their lead as much as they could.

Aaron Cruden – having been a late injury call-up and coming off the bench against the Pumas – is pulling the strings superbly from No 10, kicking beautifully to space and not being afraid to take on the line, as even later call-up Stephen Donald watches from the bench, unused.

Iain McGregor/Stuff After coming in as a late replacement, first five-eighth Aaron Cruden directed the team superbly in the semifinal.

Cruden knocks over a drop goal, before Cooper replies with one of his own, and the home side go to halftime ahead 14-6.

In a match which the All Blacks uncharacteristically get out run with the ball – 413 metres to 202 – the aerial battle is proving critical, and the All Blacks’ ‘bomb squad’ – as they were nicknamed by assistant coach Wayne Smith – are coming up trumps in their diffusal, Jane particularly outstanding.

“We kicked a lot, especially around halfway,” Dagg says. “We knew Quade and James O’Connor were at the back, and we knew we had a good chase line that were very good in the air. So every time we saw one of those players, we’d try and put a bomb up and test them out.

“We knew they were coming to us, so we’d put one back to them. And lucky for us, we caught everything, and they didn’t, we put them under pressure.”

In the end, two Weepu penalty goals – half an hour apart – are the only scoring of the second stanza, and it’s the All Blacks’ defence which comes up trumps, proving a suffocating force on the game-chasing Australians.

“Wayne Smith had chatted to us that defence wins championships,” Kaino says. “We wanted to slowly build on our defence during that World Cup and I thought in that semifinal guys were pretty tight and pretty close and really worked for each other.”

Among several eye-catching defensive plays is Kaino’s first-quarter effort on the dangerous Digby Ioane, where, near his own tryline, he manhandles the winger backwards.

“I just remember seeing him, I was tracking backwards, I didn’t know what I was going to do and how I was going to do it, I just wrapped my arms around him and planted my foot and dragged him back,” Kaino recalls.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jerome Kaino was a big part of New Zealand’s monstrous defensive effort.

“To be honest with you, I’ve never practised a tackle like that, ever. It just happened so quickly. But I’m glad it did happen.”

Kaino also recalls just how much focus the team had put into their breakdown play in preparation for that semifinal. Through the tournament and also the Tri Nations beforehand, they had seen just how influential Wallabies No 7 David Pocock was able to be.

“He was just incredible, and no breakdown was safe with him. And we saw in the quarterfinal against South Africa how he just controlled the game there.

“We put a huge emphasis on our forward pack to make sure we got dominance and we helped Aaron Cruden through that period, that we didn’t put all the pressure on him to drive the team. We wanted to make sure that the forward pack allowed him to play his natural game.”

All of this with McCaw – their leader of the pack, quite literally – sending a few jitters through team-mates by pulling back on some contact work that week due to that troublesome foot injury – which of course later turned out to be a broken bone.

Photosport Wallabies coach Robbie Deans cuts a frustrated figure during the clash against his countrymen.

“Richie never shirks. He’s always into everything, really competitive, but I remember him taking a step back a bit and watching a few of the drills, and I kind of thought to myself, ‘I wonder if he’s ok’,” Kaino says.

“We had heard whispers but we never really thought it was anything, because, Richie, he’s got a pretty good poker face and he’d be in the gym doing everything.

“After losing Dan [Carter] I didn’t want to give it any serious thought that Richie might not be on the park.”

Kaino, of course, needn’t have worried. And even afterwards, in what had been quite the brutal encounter, such was the skipper’s humility, there weren’t many giveaways.

“He was covered in ice, I think the foot was in a chilly bin,” Kaino says.

“We saw the way that he had played and that there was no real limp when he was out there on the field, so we just thought it was him trying to recover as fast as possible. So we never really thought it was that serious.

Iain McGregor/Stuff All Blacks captain Richie McCaw powered through the match without letting on just how bad his foot injury was.

“When we found out after the campaign and then you look back at certain instances, you’re just like, ‘Man, that guy’s incredible’.”

Adds Dagg: “It was just inspirational. Ricko just doesn’t have any pain threshold. He’s the strongest person you’ve ever met, you wouldn’t even know he was sore.”

And that changing room made for quite the mix of emotions, after a performance to be proud of, but with World Cup nemesis France looming for the decider.

“It was relief, and it was excitement, I was fizzed, I was pumped, but then in the back of your mind there was that [thought], ‘Ok, I’ve got to recover, get my body right, because this time next week we could potentially be holding that trophy’,” Dagg recalls.

“We were brought straight back down to earth. I remember Smithy [Wayne Smith] coming up and throwing the Powerade bottle at me and going, ‘Mate, you’re lucky you played well’. He had wanted to rip my head off [following the off-field incident].”

Indeed, as Kaino notes, all of this great stuff would be quickly forgotten should they not get the job done in seven days' time.

“The coaches and Richie and the leadership group were quite good at keeping the boys’ feet grounded during that campaign, because the All Blacks had been to many a quarterfinal and semifinal and not really achieved anything.

“So we didn’t want to get to the final hurdle and trip up because we hadn’t prepared properly.”

AT A GLANCE

2011 Rugby World Cup semifinal

All Blacks v Australia

Sunday, October 16, Eden Park, Auckland

LINEUPS:

All Blacks: Israel Dagg, Cory Jane, Conrad Smith, Ma’a Nonu, Richard Kahui, Aaron Cruden, Piri Weepu, Kieran Read, Richie McCaw (c), Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brad Thorn, Owen Franks, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock. Reserves: Andrew Hore, Ben Franks, Ali Williams, Victor Vito, Andy Ellis, Stephen Donald, Sonny Bill Williams.

Australia: Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O'Connor, Anthony Fainga'a, Pat McCabe, Digby Ioane, Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Radike Samo, David Pocock, Rocky Elsom, James Horwill (c), Dan Vickerman, Ben Alexander, Stephen Moore, Sekope Kepu. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, James Slipper, Rob Simmons, Ben McCalman, Luke Burgess, Berrick Barnes, Rob Horne.

SCOREBOARD:

All Blacks 20 (Ma’a Nonu try; Piri Weepu 4 pen, Aaron Cruden drop goal) Australia 6 (James O’Connor pen, Quade Cooper drop goal). HT: 14-6.