All Black Liam Squire retires from all rugby immediately due to recurring knee injury

The 23 test All Black has made the shock announcement of his immediate retirement due to a recurring knee injury.

Squire, who made his All Blacks debut against Wales in Dunedin back in 2016, has been sidelined with the injury for months after only appearing for the Highlanders in rounds one and two of Super Rugby Aotearoa before undergoing surgery.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire only appeared in two Super Rugby Aotearoa games this season.

“After 6-7 months full rest to see if it will heal and speaking to my surgeon and medical team I have been advised for my best long term interest to retire from all rugby immediately,” Squire said in a social media statement on Tuesday evening.

“As disappointing and frustrating as This (sic) is, my long term wellbeing has to come first.

“I am excited for the next chapter in my life and stepping away from rugby,” he said.

Squire, who last pulled on the All Blacks jersey in 2018, made himself unavailable for the Rugby Championship in 2019 and after speaking with then All Blacks coach Steven Hansen, decided he was not ready for selection in the Rugby World Cup squad.

"After what has been a really tough year for me mentally and physically, and after speaking with people I trust on whether I should make myself available again for the All Blacks, I felt I wasn't ready just yet physically or mentally for the pressures of test match rugby," Squire posted on Instagram at the time.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Liam Squire was Tasman’s first homegrown All Black.

He was not called up as an injury replacement for Luke Jacobson when he returned home from Japan with concussions symptoms before the tournament started, with Mako teammate Shannon Frizell being drafted into Hansen’s squad.

On Tuesday, Squire said the chance to represent his country and wear the All Blacks jersey was something he would “forever cherish”.

He made a point of paying tribute to the Highlanders and Tasman Mako for their support during his career.

“These are two teams I hold close to my heart and I’ve always loved going to battle with them.”

Squire made 47 appearances for the Mako between 2011 and 2019 and was considered the amalgamated union’s first homegrown All Black.

He was a massive part of Tasman’s history-making national provincial championship success in 2019 with a victory over Wellington in the final at Nelson.

Squire made 35 appearances for the Highlanders between 2016 and 2021 and also turned out for the Chiefs in 2015, playing in 13 games.

He left New Zealand rugby at the end of the 2019 season to play for the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan in 2020 but returned to New Zealand to sign a two-year deal with the Highlanders and the Mako at the beginning of the 2021 season.

“Thank you to my family and friends for your unconditional support through the good and bad.

“I couldn’t have achieved what I have without you all. Also the coaches, management staff and fans I have met through this journey thank you,” Squire said.