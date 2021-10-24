All Blacks player ratings: Quinn Tupaea states his case for No 12 jersey

OPINION: The All Blacks have inflicted a 104-14 hammering on the understrength USA Eagles in Washington DC.

But who made their mark for the All Blacks before four tough tests in Europe?

Alex Brandon/AP Quinn Tupaea, right, and Braydon Ennor were among the All Blacks’ standouts against the USA Eagles.

Damian McKenzie: Well beaten by Eagles No 9 Nate Augspurger for a famous USA try, but ran the attack well in tandem with Richie Mo’unga. Has matured into a selfless player who is happy to create space for others. 9

Will Jordan: Loose early offload but relished the ample space in the wider channels, and popped up all over the paddock. First-half try from his own chip and chase was excellent, and completed a hat-trick after 70 minutes with a superbly angled run. 8

READ MORE:

* Hands off: Moana Pasifika's plan to 'capture' young players for Samoa and Tonga

* World Rugby revives Nations Championship plan before key November talks

* All Blacks' emotional haka honours Sean Wainui ahead of his funeral in Gisborne

* All Blacks v USA Eagles live - ABs rack up 100 points in resounding win

* Sir Steve Hansen backs decision to hold All Blacks captaincy back from Sam Cane



Braydon Ennor: Accurate and physical in the midfield, and then moved to the left wing in the second half when Anton Lienert-Brown came on at centre. A timely reminder of his many qualities after that long spell out with a knee injury. 8.5

Quinn Tupaea: Continued his outstanding start to his All Blacks test career. Ran some hard lines and made big metres, and was always looking for an offload opportunity. Notwithstanding the quality of the opposition, Tupaea did enough to keep the selection debate alive at No 12. David Havili probably still has his nose in front, but it’s close. 9

George Bridge: Play didn’t come his way, and he was replaced after 54 minutes. Still searching for his best form and has probably slipped down the pecking order for a wing position. 6

Richie Mo’unga: Showed incredible balance to score in the first half in a game that suited his style. USA defenders couldn’t deal with his footwork and he constantly looked threatening with the ball in hand. Goalkicking was good, too. However, much sterner tests await. 8

Finlay Christie: Quick to the ruck and pugnacious on defence. Delivered what was required of him, but Brad Weber and TJ Perenara remain the top-two options. 7

Hoskins Sotutu: Conceded needless penalty for a high tackle but redeemed himself with some strong breakdown work on defence. Solid, but not spectacular. 7

Dalton Papalii: Stepped by USA centre Tavite Lopeti in the first half as he made a slightly subdued return to the starting XV. However, he grew into the game and got his running game going in the second 40 minutes. Replaced by Sam Cane after 49 minutes. 6.5

Luke Jacobson: Picked up two tries with great support lines and footwork. His defensive work also stepped up at the start of the second half as the Eagles managed to put some phases together. Strong outing. 8

Tupou Vaa’i: Energetic outing for the 21-year-old, who repeatedly got his hands on the ball. Looks ready for the bigger tests in Europe. 7.5

Sam Whitelock: Played a supporting role to Vaa’i but got through 58 minutes of work without any drama, and will feel much better for it. 7

Angus Ta’avao: Ran in two popular tries and immediately pointed to the sky to pay tribute to Chiefs team-mate Sean Wainui. Scrum was in control, as expected. 7

Asafo Aumua: Lineout wasn’t perfect, and it needed to be after two tough tests against the Springboks. Dynamic as usual, but will be judged first and foremost on the quality of his set-piece work. 6.5

Ethan de Groot: The young Southlander crashed over for a try and showed his appetite for big collisions, the part of his game that sets him apart. Looks in great condition after a prolonged period in the All Blacks camp. Replaced after 49 minutes. 7

Alex Brandon/AP Angus Ta'avao, left, reacts with teammates after scoring one of his two tries on Sunday.

Replacements

Dane Coles: Set up Jordan’s third try with a lovely little pass, and scored one himself, but one aimless kick won't delight forwards coach John Plumtree. 6

George Bower: One big scrum in the second half will keep the big men happy, but it’s hard to read too much into it. 6

Tyrel Lomax: Threw an unnecessary offload as soon as he entered play, and could have been penalised shortly afterwards for cynically using his hand to trip up an opposition player. Not the impact the All Blacks were looking for. 5

Josh Lord: Debutant lock was introduced midway through the second half and made one nice run. 6

Sam Cane: Saw about half an hour of action and immediately got into some solid contact work. All Blacks will be pleased that Eagles’ improved second half meant Cane had to test his shoulder. 6.5

TJ Perenara: Some nice link play by the experienced halfback, and he ran a great line inside Ennor for the final try. 6.5

Beauden Barrett: Finished off an excellent try as the All Blacks attacked from deep. However, the game lost some structure in the second half. 6.5

Anton Lienert-Brown: Scored with his first touch, but Ennor’s performance showed that competition is growing for the No 13 jersey. 6.5