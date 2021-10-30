Beauden Barrett's greatest hits ahead of 100th test for the All Blacks

Beauden Barrett's best bits of brilliance in the black jersey, ahead of his 100th test for the All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett will become the newest member of the All Blacks’ hundred club against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday (NZ time).

The star playmaker will join Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Owen Franks, Ma’a Nonu, Aaron Smith and Mils Muliaina as those to have notched the three figures in test matches for New Zealand.

Fittingly, Barrett has been handed the chance to start at first five-eighth in his milestone match – the 50th time he will have donned the black No 10 jersey (to go with 14 starts at fullback and 36 appearances from the bench).

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Beauden Barrett will play his 100th test for the All Blacks on Sunday morning (NZ time) against Wales in Cardiff.

In a test career which started back in 2012, the two-time former World Rugby Player of the Year has an extensive highlights reel to his name, so Stuff has dug into his collection to count down his top five greatest hits ahead of his century celebration at Principality Stadium.

5. November 22, 2014 v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency Beauden Barrett on his way to scoring his chip and chase try in Cardiff which turned the 2014 season-ending test against Wales in the All Blacks’ favour.

In Richie McCaw’s 100th test as captain, and the All Blacks’ last outing of the year, it was looking like Wales may finally break a 61-year wait to beat New Zealand.

Under the roof at Millennium Stadium, 72,000 home fans were starting to believe, with the lead having changed five times and the hosts up 16-15 with 11 minutes to play.

But, cue Barrett. With an attack 25 metres out, Aaron Smith spotted his No 10 near the right touchline and the playmaker went on to produce a brilliant chip and chase try to swing the match.

The bounce was awful for fullback Leigh Halfpenny as Barrett sped onto the collection and took the score closer to the posts for Colin Slade’s conversion.

It opened the door for the All Blacks to charge home, with Barrett also going in for the final score of the game in a victory that in the end blew out to 34-16.

4. November 19, 2016 v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Billy Stickland/INPHO Johnny Sexton can’t stop Beauden Barrett from grounding the ball during New Zealand’s win over Ireland in Dublin in 2016.

Having two weeks earlier in Chicago suffered the ignominy of a first-ever loss to Ireland, the men in black were clearly fired up for redemption in their follow-up clash in Dublin.

And, it was Barrett to the fore, as New Zealand started with a hiss and a roar.

First, he set up Malakai Fekitoa’s third-minute try with a pinpoint kick-pass, then just three minutes later the first-five came up with a heroic trysaving tackle on rampaging flanker Sean O’Brien, who was brought down centimetres short of the line.

Confidence to the brim, come the 14th minute Barrett then scored a brilliant 35-metre solo try, straight off a midfield scrum, and the All Blacks were well on their way to their 21-9 victory.

3. October 31, 2015 v Australia, Twickenham, London (World Cup final)

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Beauden Barrett is congratulated by Julian Savea after scoring the 2015 World Cup-clinching try against the Wallabies at Twickenham.

Sure, Barrett has had games where he’s been a bigger influence, or scored more points, but the sheer magnitude of this occasion, ensures it makes this list.

With the All Blacks up by 10 with the clock just ticking down to two minutes left, the Wallabies were threatening to set up a grandstand finish in the World Cup decider at Twickenham.

However, it’s the scintillating speed of Barrett which sealed this one up.

A Drew Mitchell fumble on the cut from Kurtley Beale saw Ben Smith scoop up the ball, and Barrett – injected from the bench for the final quarter of an hour – immediately made his support run. When Smith scooted round a couple of defenders then hoofed upfield, it’s game over, literally.

Barrett seared past David Pocock, showed plenty of composure to slow down and control the ball off his right leg, then took the bounce and dived under the sticks, as New Zealand ran out 34-17 winners to become the first nation to claim back-to-back World Cup titles.

2. October 5, 2013 v South Africa, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Allan James Lipp/BackpagePix Beauden Barret dots down against the Springboks in the stunning 2013 test in Johannesburg.

It was ‘that’ test – one of the most remarkable in the storied history between the two great rivals, which the All Blacks ended up winning 38-27.

In front of 64,000 at a heaving Ellis Park, the quality was sublime from both teams in a match that had absolutely everything and was played at a frenetic pace.

And that just suited Barrett right down to the ground, after he had replaced Aaron Cruden in the 47th minute in what was just the 13th test of his career.

With the Springboks having just scored their bonus-point-earning fourth try, the match, and the Rugby Championship, was in the balance heading into the final quarter, with the hosts up 27-24.

To win the competition, South Africa had to take five points from the final-round encounter, while preventing New Zealand from taking any.

But, fed the ball 25 metres out, the silky sub went on a stunning 61st minute run as several would-be tacklers were left clutching at the thin Johannesburg air, and Barrett’s bit of brilliance ensured the silverware would be staying with the All Blacks.

He wasn’t done there, though. In a test where anything could seemingly happen, the hosts, 11 points behind, looked like setting up an amazing climax when winger Willie Le Roux intercepted and went 60 metres, only for Barrett to come from nowhere in an unbelievable cover tackle which saw the Bok’s foot graze the touchline.

1. August 25, 2018 v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Beauden Barrett on his way to one of his record four tries against the Wallabies at Eden Park in 2018.

A commanding performance on so many levels.

Barrett’s stunning four-try, 30-point haul in front of a packed house at Eden Park not only knocked the stuffing out of the Wallabies for a second successive week, with the 40-12 win ensuring the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup once more.

But this was also a mega statement from the reigning back-to-back World Rugby Player of the Year, who had been intensely criticised prior to the Rugby Championship given the rise of Richie Mo’unga at the Crusaders.

Barrett was a strike weapon of epic proportions in a world-record performance – to this day still standing as the only time a starting No 10 has bagged four tries in a test.

Getting his memorable night going in the 13th minute by coasting 20 metres through a gaping hole and under the sticks, Barrett then crashed over for his double near halftime when the scores were still tied.

Then, with the hosts having exploded out of the blocks in the second stanza before the Wallabies got a try back, Barrett reminded all who was boss with his best play of the night.

From a midfield ruck, he received a pass from Aaron Smith inside his own half then proceeded to sell a great dummy, accelerate past a diving Rob Simmons then gas between Will Genia and a diving-to-no-avail Jack Maddocks to dive over for his hat-trick.

There was more to come, though, when, in the 69th minute Barrett finished a magical long-range All Blacks attack, going the final 20 metres and stepping inside Marika Koroibete to complete his awesome foursome.