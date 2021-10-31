Fresh thinking, adaptability keeps Rieko Ioane a cut above in the All Blacks in 2021

Rieko Ioane: 'I know what Iâd like as a midfielder from my winger, so Iâm winging it that Alby likes the same.'

All Blacks backline problem solver Rieko Ioane credits a rethink on his approach to test rugby as being the catalyst behind a game-changing campaign in the black jersey.

In 2019 and ‘20 Ioane’s star was on the wane. The one-time wunderkind of All Blacks rugby started just six tests over a two-year span as injury and wavering form put a serious speed bump on his career. The fellow who could not put a foot wrong through his first two full seasons of international footy, had suddenly found himself a bit-part player.

But, as they say, form is temporary, and class permanent. And in 2021 Ioane has very much regained the lustre that accompanied his early years in the All Blacks.

Sunday’s international against Wales at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff was his 10th start of the year and 11th test appearance out of 12 played. The only game he’s missed was the meaningless affair against the USA in Washington DC.

And he has very much been a centrepiece of the major strides made this year by the All Blacks under Ian Foster. He started six of those 10 tests at centre, filling in when Anton Lienert-Brown was not available, and added another four on the left wing, including the Welsh clash. His only appearance off the bench (against Fiji in Hamilton) also came on the wing. In short, he’s been as adaptable as he has valuable.

“He’s played wing and centre for us, and we’re delighted with him in both,” said Foster ahead of the Welsh test. “He’s got some growing to do at centre, but he’s made some big strides forward this year and I’m sure you’ll see him back at centre at some stage during the northern tour.

“Right now we like the combination [in midfield]. Alby (Lienert-Brown) missed part of the Rugby Championship with a hamstring injury, and we feel it’s good for him to get some time, and then I guess we’ll make some clearer decisions later in year.”

Regardless, Ioane is playing so well, with such consistency, that Foster is determined to find room for him. The 24-year-old Aucklander, who ticked up his 45th test in Cardiff, puts that down to a rethink of his test week.

“Consistency is pretty hard at this level, but I’ve been in close contact with the coaches week to week, which is something that’s been different this year,” he said. “I’m getting weekly work-ons, as opposed to a broader view on things. That’s really helped.

“Going from wing to centre, we have quality in both areas, so working with the likes of Sevu [Reece], Will Jordan, Bridgey (George Bridge), and all our midfielders, it pushes me and helps grow our game as a contingent.”

And Ioane has become more comfortable about the shift between roles from test to test.

“It’s always going to have its differences,” he said of the requirements of his two positions. “I started out as a wing for this team, and have been given some time in midfield. I know what I’d like being a midfielder from my winger, so I’m just sort of winging it that Alby likes the same thing I do.

“It’s been pretty smooth so far with the help of our midfield.”

Confidence has also clearly helped his game. He’s backing himself to line break, or create, and they are both happening on a regular basis.

“The confidence we get has always been from training, and stringing together a couple of games helps too,” he said. “We’re all moving towards that one goal, and it’s not so much I have a great game or someone else has a great game, but if the team moves well, the individuals are usually right in behind.”

Ioane also reflected on a tour starkly different from the journeys he had made previously in the black jersey.

“In a normal world we’d be out exploring and getting to see the sights and whatnot. I guess the positive that comes out of a lot of time in the hotel is we have bonded closely as a team. It’s forced us to be in the team room and around everyone, and the camaraderie has been awesome.

“It is definitely a tour like no other I’ve been on, and I’m sure everyone else is feeling similar. It does have its pros and cons: we can’t go back and tell the stories of the cities we’ve been to and places we’ve seen; but the bonds we’re creating, as well as memories we’re making, are just as special.”

Take the tricky issue of haircuts under quarantine bubbles. Some All Blacks like their lids styled to a certain standard (Ioane among them), and when Jordie Barrett emerged early on tour as the only player with clippers, well let’s just say a dilemma was created.

“A couple of the boys went to him and found out pretty soon that he wasn’t the man to go to,” shared Ioane. “We’ve got two decent cutters in the team in George Bower and Quinn Tupaea and though it may be expensive in tough times, the boys are forking out a bit of cash to be looking fresh on Saturday.”

Without doubt, staying a cut above has been Ioane’s forte in 2021.