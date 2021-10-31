All Blacks player ratings: Will Jordan provides magic, but midfield question remains

All Blacks crush Wales with man of the match Beauden Barrett starring with two tries in 54-16 win.

OPINION: The All Blacks finished strongly to hammer Wales 54-16 in Cardiff on Sunday.

But who stood out at the Principality Stadium, and who found the going tougher in Beauden Barrett's 100th test?

Jordie Barrett: His hard carry into Alun Wyn Jones led to the Wales captain’s departing inside the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Goalkicking was 8/11, and his subtle kick in the second half led to Sevu Reece’s try. 8

Matt Impey/Photosport All Blacks No 14 Will Jordan celebrates his brilliant try with Anton Lienert-Brown.

Will Jordan: Brilliant individual second-half try lit up a contest that needed a spark to bring it to life. Couldn’t quite grab a few earlier aerial opportunities, but was still the most threatening All Blacks back with some sublime touches. Replaced after 68 minutes, but his magical try probably broke the Welsh resistance. He has something you can’t coach. 9

READ MORE:

* All Blacks thrash Wales in Cardiff as Beauden Barrett marks 100th test in style

* Marc Hinton: Beauden Barrett shines, but Ardie Savea the All Blacks' best on show

* Live: Wales v All Blacks: Two tries to Beauden Barrett in crushing win

* All Blacks player ratings: Quinn Tupaea states his case for No 12 jersey



Anton Lienert-Brown: Outstanding reads in midfield as the Chiefs No 13 repeatedly smacked Welsh runners well behind the advantage line. Finished at No 12 and collected a well-deserved try in the corner. 8

David Havili: Had a clearing kick charged down after 13 minutes in an unconvincing start to the test, and subsequently turned the ball over a few times in contact. Not the performance he would have been looking for to stave off the growing challenge from Quinn Tupaea. 5

Rieko Ioane: One scything run in the second half as the game opened up, but really exploded into the contest when he moved to midfield after Havili was replaced on 62 minutes. His distribution skills have come a long way, and he linked up superbly with his support runners. 8.5

Beauden Barrett: Used his pace to pick up an intercept try from Gareth Anscombe after just three minutes, and repeated it in the dying stages as he grabbed a loose Johnny McNicholl offload. Took one questionable option in the second half when he kicked instead of passing, but he may now be in the lead in the tussle for the No 10 jersey. 8.5

TJ Perenara: Showed strength to score his try in the first half and applied some defensive pressure, although the All Blacks probably still want their attack to play at a higher tempo. Off at 62 minutes. 6.5

Ardie Savea: Almost as good you’ll ever see from a No 8 in terms of carrying the ball in the first half. Invariably took about five Welshmen to bring him to ground, and he then started to find support runners with his passing and offload game. 8.5

Dalton Papalii: Sam Cane will have to play really well to get the No 7 back jersey on this tour. Papalii was defensively excellent in a good duel with impressive Wales No 7 Taine Basham, and showed great strength and agility to power over for a second-half try. 8.5

Ethan Blackadder: Not as prominent as his back-row colleagues, and an error in contact early in the second half could have been punished against better opposition. 6

Sam Whitelock (c): Made a big difference to the set piece – and in general play. The All Blacks scrum and lineout was clearly on top, and the Welsh lineout fell apart after Jones departed. All Blacks looked like a different team with Whitelock back, and his decision to go for the jugular with a kick to touch after 62 minutes was excellent captaincy. 8.5

Brodie Retallick: Left after 59 minutes with what appeared to be a concerning shoulder injury, which will further test New Zealand’s depth at lock. Had challenged well at the lineout, ran hard and showed some nice distribution skills. However, he will be annoyed at dropping the restart after Will Jordan’s try. 7.5

Nepo Laulala: Was given a harsh yellow card in the first half, but this was an excellent outing. Scrum won two first-half penalties, and Laulala also provided some staunch defence. Will regret knocking on close to the line when it looked like he was about to score his first test try. 8.5

Codie Taylor: Industrious and powerful display from the Crusaders hooker. Set the game up nicely for Taukei’aho with the sort of performance that counts in the northern hemisphere. 8

Joe Moody: Getting better and better as he builds up his game time following a frustrating run with injuries. Set-piece dominance meant Wales couldn’t get a foothold in the game. 8

Reserves:

Samisoni Taukei’aho: Provided good impact in the last 20 minutes with his ability to carry the ball into tired defenders. 7

Karl Tu’inukuafe: Solid 20 minutes, but wasn’t tested at scrum time. 5.5

Tyrel Lomax: Held up the seven-man scrum well when Laulala was in the sin bin. 6

Tupou Vaa’i: Caught the eye with one athletic charge in the second half, and could be in line for a major role on this tour if Retallick’s injury is serious. 6.5

Akira Ioane: On for the last 16 minutes and made one decent carry but the No 6 jersey probably remains highly contestable. 6

Brad Weber: Looked lively and set up Vaai’s big run with a nice short pass, but failed to catch a Mo’unga pass to finish what would have been a stunning try. 6

Richie Mo’unga: Injected at fullback for the last 13 minutes and looked threatening as the All Blacks finished strongly. 6.5

Sevu Reece: Immediately made an impact by showing great desire – and handling skills – to finish off a try involving Ardie Savea and Rieko Ioane. 7