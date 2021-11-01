Wales claim All Blacks star Beauden Barrett could have been 'yellow-carded'

All Blacks man of the match Beauden Barrett escaped a yellow card for knocking on a Wales pass with a potential overlap looming.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac felt Beauden Barrett could have been yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on – but the All Blacks’ 100-cap star didn’t agree.

Barrett was penalised but not sinbinned in the first half of the All Blacks’ 54-16 win in Cardiff on Sunday (NZ time), to the evident displeasure of the Principality Stadium crowd.

Beauden Barrett looks for a gap in the Wales defence in the All Blacks' 54-16 win in Cardiff.

Wales had a potential overlap when Barrett knocked on an inside pass from Owen Lane.

At the post-match press conference, Pivac expressed surprise at the decision.

Beauden Barrett runs in an intercept try just minutes into his 100th test for the All Blacks against Wales in Cardiff.

Asked would some of the refereeing calls against Wales have been “different calls for other teams’’, Pivac said: “I don’t know if you can say that, but certainly the Barrett knock-on to stop the overlap, we’d expect a penalty and yellow card if that was one of our players.

"The match officials do what they need to do based on what they have at the time. That’s the decision they came up with."

Barrett – who scored two intercept tries and got the man of the match award – felt referee Mathieu Raynal and his support team made the right decision.

“I thought if I accelerated and backed it a little bit sooner I could have probably got it, but I left it a little bit late,” Barrett said in The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve seen those go either way in terms of the card or not, but I think the right call was made. It was a gamble that I took.”

All Blacks Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara hongi after the presentation of Barrett's 100th test match cap.

The Daily Telegraph, however, felt the All Black was lucky not to be sent to the cooler for 10 minutes. Writer Ben Coles listed the Barrett penalty call as one of “the three big decisions that added to Wales’ woes”. He wrote: “The fact he wasn't yellow carded is odd when comparing his interception attempt to the plethora of similar incidents we see on a weekly basis.”

Coles, however, praised Barrett, saying his “little moments of sublime skill can be taken for granted,’’ citing his “shovel pass to create the overlap for Anton Lienert-Brown’s late try’’ and an “absurdly smooth’’ crossfield kick to Rieko Ioane.

“Perhaps it comes with being the successor to an all-time great in Dan Carter in the All Blacks' 10 shirt, or having faced elite competition over the past couple of years for his place from Richie Mo'unga, but there's an argument that Barrett doesn't get enough credit for his body of work even with two World Rugby player of the year awards already on his mantelpiece at home,’’ Coles wrote.

Beauden Barrett dives in for his second try during a standout performance against Wales in Cardiff.

Writing on Wales Online, Mark Orders said “some dispute whether or not [Barrett] is the All Blacks’ best fly half. It is unlikely Wales would argue the point too much. The 30-year-old has electric pace, anticipation and ran his backline on Saturday with cool authority. He has a sense of occasion, too, which saw him mark his 100th Test with two tries. Those present at the Principality Stadium should count themselves fortunate to have witnessed such a regal player in action.”

The Guardian claimed Barrett’s “speed of thought encapsulates the brilliance of the All Blacks’’. Robert Kitson wrote that “the other ominous post-game words murmured by the outstanding Barrett – ‘I’ve got plenty left in the tank’ – should also be noted by every All Blacks opponent between now and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.”