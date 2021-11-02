All Blacks part of test rugby's 'vanishing fixture'

The All Blacks could only applaud Owen Farrell and his England team after the 2019 Rugby World Cup seminal in Japan.

England are pining for a test against the All Blacks with the biggest anomaly in rugby’s international schedule again exposed.

The annual “autumn series” is under way in Europe with the All Blacks having beaten regular foe Wales last weekend and now looking to play Italy, Ireland and France.

England have been avoided again. Bizarrely Eddie Jones has had just two tests against New Zealand in his six years in charge of the men in white.

England suffered a controversial 16-15 loss to the All Blacks at Twickenham in 2018, and got their revenge at the World Cup in Japan the following year, claiming an emphatic 19-7 win in the semifinals.

You have to go back to 2014 to find the previous time New Zealand played England in London. The All Blacks were meant to play there last November, but that tour was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are only scheduled to play at Twickenham again next year, and it’s a match that can’t come soon enough for some up north.

“It is high time to revive rugby’s vanishing fixture,” wrote Chris Foy in the Daily Mail, lamenting the lack of a test for England against the All Blacks this month and noting that Twickenham had hosted thgem just twice since 2014.

“In Cardiff on Saturday, an out-of-window ‘test’ finished with a predictable New Zealand win which highlighted the urgent need for meaningful matches and rivalries; true tests between well-matched, highly-motivated national teams who are at or near full-strength.

“This is not as regular an occurrence as it should be. There is not enough jeopardy. There are too many foregone conclusions.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Twickenham has never been an easy venue for New Zealand as Damian McKenzie and the 2018 All Blacks discovered with a controversial one-point win.

Foy believes the All Blacks remain the benchmark.

“While South Africa are world champions, New Zealand are top of the rankings again. It is a familiar status quo. They are undoubtedly the best team,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“The All Blacks are not invincible, but they are unique in their capacity for stunning peaks of brilliance as demonstrated in a second-half blitz against Wales. No other side could have produced anything like it. It was a clinical masterpiece.

“So England need to play them and find out if they can cope with that challenge and possibly even trump it.

“... New Zealand will be here next autumn, which will enhance their build-up to the World Cup, as well as England’s – while generating a box-office bonanza.

“For Ian Foster, it provides the welcome scenario of taking on a team, away from home, who do not fear the All Black aura or subconsciously submit to it. England are not beaten before they start, as so many are.

“France are similarly bullish, and they await later this month. The Kiwis need the possibility of shocks in these parts – because that is what could come in 2023. On their current tour, they have had money matches in America and in Cardiff; the first was uncontested and the second all too comfortable against a weakened opponent.

“Next, they will see off Italy before facing a more significant threat against Ireland, then a grandstand finish in Paris.

“Jones will have a year to ensure his side are capable of staging an ambush, just as the French surely will be.”

New Zealand have played Wales six times since 2016 and Ireland four times. This weekend’s test in Rome will be their third against Italy in that period while they will play Ireland for the fifth time and France for the sixth.

Only Scotland, with just one test in 2018, have played New Zealand less than England amongst the European heavyweights.

Incredibly England will have played Australia 11 times under Jones’ command by the end of this year and the Springboks are no strangers.

“The revenge mission against world champions South Africa in their final game of the year is a tantalising prospect with real meaning, but New Zealand are No 1. They are the target,” wrote Foy.

“England will impatiently await their next shot.”