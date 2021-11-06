Meet Fabian Holland, the teenage Dutch lock chasing his All Blacks dream

Fabian Holland is hard to miss.

The 204-centimetre lock is already one of the biggest athletes in the NPC, and his try against Wellington in Dunedin last Sunday turned a few heads as he caught the Lions napping at the ruck and charged 30 metres in just his second game of first-class rugby.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Fabian Holland leaves Wellington halfback Richard Judd clutching thin air last Sunday.

But, that only scratches the surface of his remarkable story. Holland grew up in a “little village” near Amsterdam in the soccer-obsessed Netherlands, but saw the All Blacks play on TV when he was barely school-age and immediately joined a Dutch rugby club to begin chasing his rugby dream. Three years ago he arrived in New Zealand, and he has already cracked the New Zealand under-20s side. And he has only just turned 19.

“The [All Blacks] dream sparked up when I was five years old,” Holland told Stuff. “I will always strive for that dream, and work hard towards that dream.

“I’m just trying to enjoy everything that comes with that journey. But it’s definitely a dream of mine and that would be ... I just don’t know what I’d do if I got the opportunity to do that somewhere down the stretch.”

Amiable, erudite, and driven, Holland’s rise since his arrival in his adopted country has been meteoric. He initially arrived for a six-month spell at Christchurch Boys’ High School rugby nursery, hoping to grow as a player, but he was simply too good for Aotearoa to let go.

Holland says he started in the Christchurch Boys’ Second XV, but quickly made the First XV and enrolled full time. He was quickly noticed by Highlanders talent ID guru Kane Jury, and has signed a high performance contract with the Highlanders that will likely see him graduate to a full Super Rugby contract in 2023 or 2024.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Fabian Holland races towards the try line for his crucial try against Wellington.

He starred for the Highlanders under-20s side this year, won national selection (alongside the Blues’ German-born Anton Segner), and made his debut for Otago against Taranaki last month. And, as an 18-year-old, he played for the Highlanders development side the Bravehearts this year, alongside the likes of full-time professionals such as All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot.

Holland admits he has even surprised himself with the rate of his progress, but it is clear that the fire lit in that five-year-old back in the Netherlands has burnt fiercely ever since.

“I joined a local rugby club and as soon as I was on the field I was a different little boy, to be honest,” Holland said. “I just loved it, and loved throwing the ball around with my mates.

“I still have that same love every time I step onto the field. I developed more and more passion about rugby and there are not a lot of countries like New Zealand when it comes to passion about rugby.

“I always dreamed of coming but it never felt real for me. When I was 16 I got the opportunity to come to New Zealand and I’ve been living the dream every day. I still have to pinch myself that it’s real.”

While many of his Dutch peers grew up wanting to be the next Dennis Bergkamp, Holland steeped himself in New Zealand rugby knowledge from afar. He says he quickly secured an All Blacks replica jersey from the UK as a young boy, but his insights go way deeper than the famous national team.

The story goes that when the Highlanders first got him down to Dunedin, Holland told them that he was a fan of the club. Slightly taken aback, they asked him to name one of his favourite players. “Jimmy Cowan,” came back the answer in a Dutch accent. The youngster had been avidly watching Super Rugby for years, absorbing information from all those games watched on satellite TV and using it as fuel as he progressed into the Dutch rugby academy.

There have been big sacrifices. Holland is doing this alone, far away from his parents, a ‘smaller’ brother (who is 6 foot 5 in the old language and 16 years old), and a younger sister (she is 6 foot), all of whom remain in the Netherlands. At times, he feels the tyranny of distance.

“Through these Covid times of course it's pretty tough,” he said. “ They mean a lot to me and they are always there for me on FaceTime.

“We have daily contact and try to share as much as possible. Sometimes it’s quite tough over the phone but I know they are always there for me.”

So, the Dunedin rugby community has thrown an arm around him. The Piper family in Dunedin, who are closely associated with the Dunedin Sharks club, have taken him in, but he is now living in a residential college at the University of Otago, where he studies, and he will a share flat with fellow high-performance players Cam Millar and Noah Hotham next year.

Otago and the Highlanders aren't rushing him. They see an enormous future for him – Holland says Clarke Dermody passes on pieces of advice – and believe there is a very long way for this story to run.

It's an attitude that Holland shares, especially as he played a lot of his rugby in the Netherlands at No 8, or even among the backs. “I’m trying to take it step by step,” he said. ”Whatever comes in my path I’m just trying to embrace it.

“For now it’s just about developing my rugby and finishing my season with Otago well, and then we’ll look further.”