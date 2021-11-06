All Blacks: Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor look to put heat on midfield incumbents

The All Blacks are keeping their internal rivalries friendly, but young midfielders Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor are preparing for a test against Italy in Rome this weekend that looms as their big chance to force their way into Ian Foster’s top 23 for the season-ending clashes against Ireland and France.

Tupaea, 22, and Ennor, 24, have impressed when given the chance this year, particularly the hard-running Chiefs No 12.

Greg Fiume / www.photosport.nz Quinn Tupaea had a field day against the USA, but Italy are likely to provide a sterner test.

Combined with David Havili’s dip in form in two tests against South Africa and one against Wales, the No 12 jersey may be up for discussion, but Tupaea says that hasn’t changed attitudes on the training paddock.

“There competition for every spot in the All Blacks even on bench,” Tupaea said. “[But] in this environment everyone helps each other.

“So, me and Davey [Havili] help each other every week, Ardie [Savea] and Hoskins [Sotutu] would help each other every week, that just how it is. You help each other to get better in your position.”

If Tupaea can borrow some of Havili's subtle touches and incorporate them in his own game, he could be nigh on unstoppable.

His ability to carry the ball has been a feature of his play in his young All Blacks career, and the coaches don’t want him to stray too far from that formula.

“Definitely feel a lot more comfortable compared to the first few weeks in the team,” Tupaea said of his personal development.

“I wasn’t as confident back then, I was a bit nervous. Now I’ve got five games under my belt and been in the team for a couple of months, it’s definitely eased my nerves at training and in games.

“I love running with ball in hand. It’s something I’ve been growing over the last few months, my distribution game, especially here with the guys outside. [But] I do love to run with ball in hand, and love the physical aspect of rugby.”

If Tupaea is relishing the confrontational nature of test rugby, Crusaders centre Ennor is just glad to be back playing after a tough run with injuries.

First, he injured his ACL in the North v South game last year, then required surgery for appendicitis in June, missing the July tests.

“It’s something we all go through one way or another as rugby players, it’s part of the game,” Ennor said.

“It was frustrating. I did the ACL on the other knee back in school, done the other one, and just as I was getting back into it my appendix ruptures on me.

“There were times I felt pretty awful about myself, and lost a lot of weight not being able to eat properly and those sort of things with my appendix.

“But I just kept my mind on where I wanted to end up, and that was here with the ABs.”

Ennor’s speed and versatility – he sees himself as a centre but can play on the wing – gives Foster more options in the midfield, where both Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown have played very well at times this year.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Braydon Ennor runs the ball for Canterbury against Manawatū in August.

“I’m very optimistic,” Foster said of his pairing for Italy. “Both Quinn and Braydon have grown through this tour.

“They look very settled. I use the word comfortable, not that anyone can be really comfortable here – but they seem to be really confident in themselves.

“I thought this week their training went up two cogs from the USA week. They’ve banked away a lot of confidence from that game and know this is going to be much bigger challenge.

“But I think they see opportunities. I know it’s a big occasion for them, but they bring their own strengths ... we’ve got a strong ball-carrier and great defender, and a guy equally good defensively but also very quick in the way he attacks. It’s a nice blend there and can’t wait see it develop.”