The All Blacks need Folau Fakatava to shine as much as the Highlanders

The Highlanders run in six tries to two against Moana Pasifika.

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter.

OPINION: The All Blacks are keen on Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava.

There shouldn’t be any ambiguity around that, even if it hasn’t been spelt out in black and white to the player.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Highlanders Folau Fakatava had a poor game in the No 9 jersey against the Hurricanes in round 3, and his game time off the bench has been limited since then.

The All Blacks don’t usually waste time by talking about an uncapped player with an eligibility question mark hanging over him, but coach Ian Foster did exactly that last year in an interview with Stuff, and there’s nothing to indicate their interest him has faded.

Stuff also understands Chiefs No 10 Josh Ioane is working his way back onto the national radar, but the Fakatava case is more pressing.

While Ioane is clearly behind the big two of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, anyone can see that the All Blacks need the talented Fakatava to step up: he makes Antoine Dupont-style running metres close to the ruck at test level, and is a fearless defender and turnover merchant.

He's a special talent, and can offer the All Blacks X-factor off the bench, if he can hit his potential.

Fakatava has had a so-so season with someone with such a high ceiling. There has been an uptick in his performances off the bench against the Crusaders and Moana Pasifika in recent weeks, but it hasn't been smooth sailing.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Folau Fakatava, right, celebrates with Mosese Dawai after one of the winger's tries against Moana Pasifika on Friday.

The 22-year-old has had one start this year, against the Hurricanes, and it was a tough watch as he struggled for 40 minutes in a game the Highlanders should have won.

It was a genuine setback – after that game, Fakatava’s minutes on the field were limited. He was given just six minutes against the Blues in Auckland, 13 minutes against the Blues in Dunedin, 14 minutes against the Crusaders in Christchurch, and 20 minutes against Moana Pasifika in Dunedin on Friday.

It's slowly moving in the right direction, but it's still not quite the ‘job-sharing’ arrangement the Highlanders had between Fakatava and Aaron Smith last year.

The Highlanders believe the ACL injury Fakatava suffered last year is the most significant factor in his form.

“Obviously, he’s coming back from a pretty significant injury from last season,” assistant coach Clarke Dermody said this week. “He pretty much took the whole year out.

“So, we haven’t pushed it with Folau. We know the quality he’s got. I think you’ve seen glimpses of that last week against the Crusaders. He came with almost 20 to go and started to open the game up for us. That’s his real strength.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chiefs No 10 Josh Ioane is working his way back into the All Blacks’ reckoning.

“He's got some stuff he's got to work on, but he's working really hard on that.”

The problem for Fakatava is that the runway isn’t that long. All indications are that the All Blacks’ first test against Ireland will take place on July 2, less than three months away.

After three tests again Ireland, the All Blacks get on a plane for back-to-back tests against the Springboks in South Africa.

Anyone who wants to be involved in those five massive tests need to start putting the foot on the pedal now. They have to start dominating in Super Rugby Pacific – particularly against the Australian sides –because once the All Blacks squad assembles this year, there will be no time for bringing players up to speed.

The question of Fakatava’s eligibility is likely to be dealt with quickly if and when it is lodged with World Rugby, a spokesman for the governing body told Stuff in February.

One way or another, the All Blacks will get an answer.

That leaves Fakatava to answer the question about his readiness for the test arena. Highlanders fans will be thrilled if he can come up with the solutions – and they won’t be the only ones.