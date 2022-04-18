Joe Schmidt was successful, intense and polarising, says ex-Ireland star Stephen Ferris

Former Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris talks to Stuff about the July series, Johnny Sexton, and the legacy of Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt.

Life under incoming All Blacks selector Joe Schmidt is not for the faint of heart, says former Ireland international-turned-pundit Stephen Ferris.

The end of Ferris’ career overlapped with the start of Schmidt’s tenure as Ireland head coach, and Ferris found the Kiwi highly professional to deal with as he followed up on the injury that would ultimately end Ferris’ career prematurely.

Ferris also said that Schmidt had been an “absolute gentleman” in their post-career interactions, but revealed that the 56-year-old’s intense coaching style was far from everyone’s cup of tea,

“Look, some players absolutely loved him, some players couldn’t stand him,” Ferris told Stuff. “Some players didn’t like his coaching style.

READ MORE:

* Confident Ireland will target 2-1 series win against All Blacks, says former flanker Stephen Ferris

* All Blacks: Assistant coaches remain in limbo as NZ Rugby locks in Joe Schmidt

* Joe Schmidt ready to 'challenge' ​All Blacks' thinking – just how Ian Foster wants it

* James Lowe scores four tries as Leinster reach European Champions Cup quarterfinals

* Inside the implosion of the Black Ferns and the rescue mission ahead of the Rugby World Cup

* Joe Schmidt is 'the best rugby coach on the planet', claims Ireland skipper



Brett Phibbs/Photosport Joe Schmidt talks to Warren Gatland before the Blues-Chiefs game at Eden Park last month.

“He couldn’t switch off. You couldn’t stand at the side of the pitch and have a conversation about having a pint last Friday night, or going to the cinema with your missus.

“It was just rugby, rugby, rugby, rugby,” Ferris said.

“He got stuck into players as well. Sometimes, a player might have been a little vulnerable, and to Joe that was maybe a sign of weakness.

“He certainly got stuck into a lot of guys.”

Schmidt was Ireland coach from 2013-2019, a tenure that was full of high points. He won the Six Nations three times and beat the All Blacks twice, briefly taking Ireland to No 1 in the World Rugby rankings.

Those achievements would make sure that Schmidt went down as one of Ireland’s greatest coaches, Ferris said.

However, there were also disappointing quarter-final exits in the pressure cooker of the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and 2019, when Ireland lost to Japan in the pool stage and the All Blacks in the last eight.

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Former Chies winger James Lowe has been a huge success in Ireland.

Ferris said the Rugby World Cups would leave a “sour taste” for Schmidt, and said that his style worked best with players who were already resilient.

“You’ve got to have a strong mentality to be able to live with Joe Schmidt,” Ferris said. “Somebody like Johnny Sexton obviously thrived under him because he’s so confident and believes in his own ability.

“If Joe had something wrong with what he was doing, he would probably disagree and tell Joe to F off.

“Whereas if another player had done that to Joe, and who was vulnerable, who Joe probably wasn’t 100 per cent sure about, you probably wouldn’t have seen him again,” Ferris said. “Guys always felt like they were on eggshells, all the time.”

Schmidt was succeeded by Andy Farrell as Ireland coach, and Ferris said there had been doubts raised about the Englishman as the Irish spluttered through their 2020 campaign.

However, they exploded as an attacking force last November, recording big wins against Japan and Argentina as well as beating the All Blacks, and Ferris said Farrell had delivered a more attractive style of play compared to Schmidt’s reign, with Jamison Gibson-Park providing tempo from the halfback position instead of Conor Murray’s frequent box kicks.

Those performances have left Ireland dreaming of a series win in New Zealand in July, and a strong showing at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“Farrell’s got the full support now of the whole nation,” Ferris said.

“I think a lot of that boils down to him, persevering with what he believed in, the game plan he wanted.

“...I think if he gets 15-20 minutes of perfect rugby in any match, Ireland will win 90 per cent of those matches,” he said.

“I personally like him as a bloke. He’d never pass me by without saying hello, or without having a bit of a slag [joke] or something, and I don’t really know him that well.

“Would I have got that with Joe? Absolutely not. So, maybe there’s something in it, too.”

Ferris also had huge praise for former Chiefs winger James Lowe, who scored four tries at the weekend for Leinster.

“James Lowe has been different level,” Ferris said. “So, so good. His left-foot kicking game ... unbelievable.

“He might not have that high-end gas, but jeez he is busy.”