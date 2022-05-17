'We'll see a gay All Black,' says New Zealand Rugby president Max Spence

Rikki Swannell convenes a discussion on the state of women's rugby with journalist and broadcaster Ashley Stanley, Black Fern Chelsea Semple and former Black Fern and NZ Rugby high performance manager Hannah Porter.

New Zealand Rugby president Max Spence says the days of the union's role being simply defined by producing winning teams and running the sport are over, as it prioritises diversity and inclusion in response to societal changes.

Spence was present as Tasman chief executive Lyndon Bray spoke at the NZ Rugby AGM last month, when Bray acknowledged the support that Tasman chair Wayne Young had given him and his husband.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Ian Kirkpatrick, NZ Rugby president Max Spence, and NZ Rugby board member Bailey Mackey before the Heartland Championship match between Poverty Bay and Mid Canterbury last year.

Spence said the reaction to Bray discussing his sexuality at the AGM was mature and supportive, and he also had a message to those who think that NZ Rugby should remain on the sidelines when it comes to social issues.

“Rugby it's no longer just considered our national game,” Spence said. “Rugby has a role to play in the changes within our society and our communities.

READ MORE:

* Road to acceptance: Lyndon Bray says it's time to talk about being a gay man in rugby

* Māori All Blacks to play two matches against Ireland in Hamilton and Wellington

* Super Rugby power rankings: Have the Aussies done their dash?

* Du'Plessis Kirifi heard 'racial slurs' from crowd as Hurricanes beat Waratahs in Sydney

* Tasman's Max Spence named NZ Rugby vice president



“The part that we play in our communities, across all age groups is much more than just participation in an activity in sport.

“The world's changed and the people that participate in our game, whether they play it, administer it, coach it, referee it, or just the fan base, is made up of diverse groups.

“And the rugby way, which is what New Zealand Rugby has adopted ... if that's our principle, and we’ve got to live by it.

“We've got to be professional, we’ve always got to be at our best, and we've got to care. Because everybody makes up the game.

“I think we've realised that over the last decade in particular, and we're moving with the times. Otherwise, we separate ourselves out from the rest of society.”

NZ Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has signed up to the Pridge Pledge, a commitment by employers to welcome rainbow communities, and used its social media channels to promote that initiative.

Spence said was proud of the progress NZ Rugby had made, but acknowledged the lack of openly gay players.

“The only thing we haven’t had is an All Black or former All Black coming out and saying, ‘I’m the Ian Roberts of rugby’,” Spence said, referring to the Australian rugby league player who came out in the mid-1990s.

“We haven't had that yet. That's probably the next thing to come. I do think [it will happen]. I don't think there's any reason for people to be afraid any more.

“I see it in the workplace. I sit in an environment where people talk about their children, and they talk openly about them. There's a realisation, ‘Why should you not talk about the people that are dear to you because they have a male or female same-sex partner?’

Matt King/Getty Images Former rugby league player Ian Roberts came out in the mid 1990s.

“It's at the point now where people say, No I'm not prepared to step back and not join these conversations and share my great stories’.”

Sportsmen who come out still walk a lonely path, and when Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo took that step last year, he was still considered a rarity – 26 years after Roberts went public.

However, Spence said he wanted people to be in no doubt about where NZ Rugby stood on the issue.

“We talked about unifying, and the best way to do that is to make people feel welcome, and celebrate what they're doing as much as we can so that they love the game, and support the game,” he said.

“In my role as president, if we can’t be seen to be supportive of that message, then we're losing a trick here.”