Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava cleared to play for All Blacks as eligibility case is settled

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava has been given the green light to be selected for the All Blacks in their series against Ireland in July, Stuff understands.

Tongan-born Fakatava had been the curious position of being deemed ineligible for the All Blacks in 2022, despite having been eligible to play for them since late 2020 and throughout 2021, due to World Rugby shifting from a three-year residential period for test eligibility to a five-year period.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Folau Fakatava celebrates a try during for the Highlanders against the Western Force last Friday.

That was deemed “an anomaly” by New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association chief executive Rob Nichol, but Stuff has been told by multiple sources that World Rugby approved New Zealand Rugby’s request to have Folau's eligibility restored at recent high-level meetings in Dublin.

When approached for comment on Tuesday, Fakatava’s agent – Kent Hale of Halo Sport – said they were “still waiting for final confirmation”.

Fakatava moved to New Zealand when he was 16, although the eligibility clock only starts ticking when a player turns 18.

Under the three-year World Rugby rules, that initially made Fakatava eligible for the All Blacks in late 2020, while he also retained to the ability to play for Tonga.

Fakatava was in the All Blacks’ selection picture last year before an ACL injury ruined his season.

He returned to rugby at the start of 2022, and although he has taken time to find his best form, his recent displays have confirmed him to be a rare talent with a skillset that is unique among the halfbacks in New Zealand.

His running game around the fringes of the ruck is strong, but what really sets him apart is his defence. At the Highlanders, he is often used to shoot out of the line to put on an aggressive tackle, and he is almost as strong as a loose forward when he gets over the ball at the breakdown.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made no secret of the fact that he admires Fakatava, and the halfback's form uptick in recent weeks has been timely.

Fakatava’s availability increases the competition for the All Blacks’ halfback spots, with Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, TJ Perenara and Finlay Christie all used in 2021.

Fakatava confirmed in February that he was chasing an All Blacks jersey.

“Obviously, the All Blacks are the best in the world for me,” Fakatava said. “It would be good to have a crack at it.

“I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing, and learn from the best [Smith], and if the opportunities come I’ll take it. If not, then I’ll have to play for Tonga."

The end of his eligibility uncertainty will now allow him to focus on a strong finish to the Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Highlanders.

Nichol told Stuff last year that Fakatava’s case had raised issues of fairness, not just for the halfback but other players in the same situation.

“It's not just about Folau, it’s an anomaly that's been created through the way the regulation has been altered,” Nichol said.

“It’s been highlighted, and it’s now up to World Rugby if they choose to fix it.

“It's an easy fix. Very easy. It's literally just to say that once you have qualified, based on your residency, you maintain that qualification so long as you remain resident.”