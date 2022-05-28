Picking All Blacks from Japanese rugby 'will be the norm soon', says Robbie Deans

Rikki Swannell convenes a discussion on the state of women's rugby with journalist and broadcaster Ashley Stanley, Black Fern Chelsea Semple and former Black Fern and NZ Rugby high performance manager Hannah Porter.

Japan Rugby League One: Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath v Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights

Where: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

When: Sunday, 6pm (NZ time)

Live coverage: Sky Sport Select

Robbie Deans is convinced that Japanese rugby has improved to the point that the All Blacks could “absolutely” pick players contracted to clubs in its domestic competition.

“The contact areas of the game are unrecognisable from when I first arrived up here [in 2014],” Deans said.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has been starring for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One, but he won’t be available for the All Blacks in July even when he signs his new NZ Rugby deal.

“The days of players coming up here for the twilight of their careers are long gone, and we've seen that with the number of players who have come up here and struggled.

“Two of last year’s World Player of the Year nominees [Samu Kerevi and Michael Hooper] came out of League One.

“People generally suggest that you're only as good as the comp you come out. Well, we can't be all bad.”

Deans will attempt to win the inaugural Japan Rugby League One title with Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights on Sunday, with former Chiefs No 7 Lachlan Boshier a key member of his side.

He has seen a steady stream of All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Super Rugby players move to Japan over the past five years, a trend that is likely to continue after the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Richie Mo’unga has kept his options open by signing a one-year deal with New Zealand Rugby, while Ardie Savea has negotiated a deal that allows him to play six months overseas in 2024.

Deans has no doubt that the migration levels will get to the point where New Zealand Rugby will follow Rugby Australia’s lead and pick players for test duty who are contracted to Japanese clubs.

“It will happen,” Deans said. “And it happened prior to that as well with Matt Todd. He was up here playing for us [and also selected for the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour in 2018].

“So, it's going to become the norm, soon.”

At present, the All Blacks can’t immediately select players such as Damian McKenzie, who will start at fullback for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath against the Wild Knights on Sunday and then is expected to re-sign with NZ Rugby.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Fomer Chiefs No 7 Lachlan Boshier now plays for Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights under coach Robbie Deans.

It’s a model that tries to limit players from having their cake and eating it, but Deans says that closer competition ties between New Zealand and Japan are “inevitable”, something that could override current selection rules.

“It’s inevitable, and essential,” he said. “At the governance and administrative level, they've just going to get over themselves and get around the table and start working together. Because particularly in the south, we've all got the same challenges.”

The challenges in New Zealand include trying to replace what has been lost with the South African Super Rugby franchises moving to the northern hemisphere, after NZ Rugby built a new competition without them.

Deans is reluctant to criticise NZ Rugby for that decision, noting that the travel challenges had become “prohibitive” and “magnified by Covid”, but says the decision still had an impact from a pure high-performance point of view.

“Maybe they were ahead of their time, severing those ties, but the fact they no longer meet those South African players – most of them are up here in Japan – has impacted on the experience of the playing and coaching groups,” he said.

“Over time, that will make a difference if it hasn't already. So it's probably inevitable that they will ultimately look for some form of cross-border that will involve Japan. They’ve just got to get past all the political hurdles getting there.”