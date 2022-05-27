Former All Black Richard 'Red' Conway dies at 87

Red Conway, centre, stood over the try-scoring Kal Tremain in a test against the Springboks in Wellington in 1965.

Former All Black Richard Conway has died at 87.

Conway famously had his finger amputated in order to tour with the All Blacks to South Africa in 1960.

He died in Whakatāne on Wednesday and his death notice said he “passed away peacefully” with “loving family at his side”.

Nicknamed ‘Red’ because of his ginger hair, he was a loose forward for Otago and Bay of Plenty who played 10 tests and 15 matches for the All Blacks between 1959 and 1965.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific playoffs can help All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirm captain

* Ex-All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow may play European Cup final with broken hand

* Hurricanes coach Jason Holland and All Black Jordie Barrett forced to stay home

* All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick to return from broken thumb for Chiefs against Fijian Drua

* Sir John Kirwan tips Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for All Blacks test debut



He made his test debut in the 1959 series against the British and Irish Lions which the All Blacks won 3-1.

Ex-commentator Keith Quinn said Conway was one of “the toughest All Blacks ever”.

“Doctors told him in 1960 'your septic finger won't heal in time for the tour.' So Conway then told them to 'cut it off!' He then played 3 of the 4 tests & 15 tour games in SAfrica. Those were the days!” Quinn tweeted.

Conway, who worked as a carpenter, was also a softball catcher and broke his finger in a game.

Its condition worsened ahead of the All Blacks’ 1960 tour to South Africa, so he had it amputated to play and made 17 of his All Blacks appearances on a tour which started with five matches in Australia.

Sports journalist Ron Palenski paid tribute on Facebook and outlined why Conway had his finger “lopped off”.

“In the summers, he was a softball catcher and one of the occupational hazards of the position is getting the ball in the hand that doesn't have a glove,” he wrote.

“The third finger of his right hand was sprained and then broken by balls which whacked into it. The break mended but the finger had a permanent kink and a surgeon told Conway that if he continued to play football, it would break again.

“With the prospect of the tour of South Africa in 1960, Conway decided to get the digit lopped off. The deed was done between the final trial and the naming of the team.”

Conway’s last matches for the All Blacks were four tests at home against South Africa in 1965, a series they won 3-1.

Born in Whakatāne, Conway attended Whakatāne High School before moving south to make his provincial debut for Otago in 1957.

Conway came home and played for Bay of Plenty in 1962, captaining his province until 1968.