Ex-All Blacks and Kiwis wing Matt Duffie retires from rugby at 31

Matt Duffie pictured at an All Blacks training session in London in 2017.

Retiring former All Blacks and Kiwis wing Matt Duffie counts himself blessed to have had eight extra years in top-level rugby after injuries almost forced him to quit.

Duffie, 31, has decided to hang up his boots and settle in Melbourne with his wife and two daughters after two seasons in Japanese rugby union.

The one-time NRL star announced his decision at the weekend after his club, Honda Heat, lost a promotion-relegation series with Michael Cheika’s NEC Green Rockets.

Duffie made his announcement on Instagram with a photograph of him scoring a NRL try for the Melbourne Storm.

SKY SPORT The former Kiwis and All Blacks wing dotted down in spectacular fashion in 2019.

“The time has come to hang up the boots and I am so happy to be doing it on my terms,’’ he said, adding that it had been “a tough decision to come to’’.

But the 1.92m wing or fullback – noted for his aerial ability - was grateful for being able to extend his career after major knee injuries seemed to set to prematurely end his promising career.

“In 2014, when I was 23 years old I was struck down with my second ACL injury, after 4 shoulder reconstruction,’’ he wrote.

“Booking in for my 8th surgery, I thought and [truly] believed it was all over. With the support of my family and friends, I managed another 8 seasons and mostly injury-free considering my early years.”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Matt Duffie sprints away to score for the Blues against the Chiefs in 2020.

However, Duffie said that he “will not miss limping around for 20 mins each morning, let alone the pain after a hard session or game.’’

Duffie grew up in Auckland and spent a couple of years in Kaiapoi where he played both rugby union and rugby league on consecutive days.

Sandra Mu/Getty Images/Getty Images It takes three Warriors to stop Matt Duffie in the Aucklander’s rookie NRL season with the Storm in 2010.

At Auckland’s Saint Kentigern’s College he became a first XV rugby star, a national sprint champion and a promising Australian Rules player, good enough to earn an invite to an AFL training camp.

NRL clubs and the Auckland Rugby Union were vying for his signature, but Duffie plumped for the Melbourne Storm.

He made his NRL debut at 19 against the Warriors in 2010, scoring two tries and went on to tally 37 tries in 62 first grade appearances through to 2015.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images The Melbourne Storm’s Kiwi contingent in 2015: Kenny Bromwich (L), Tohu Harris, Matt Duffie, Kevin Proctor, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jesse Bromwich pose before a NRL game in Napier.

Duffie was also named for his Kiwis debut in the 2011 Anzac test as a 20-year-old. He scored a try in a 20-10 defeat to the Kangaroos in Brisbane.

He had a shoulder reconstruction at the end of the 2011, but came back strongly in 2012, but another shoulder dislocation forced him to miss the grand final, won by the Storm.

By the end of 2012, he had scored 30 tries in his first 49 NRL games.

Duffie began the 2013 campaign with three tries in four matches but then suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his left knee.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Cooper Cronk and Matt Duffie of the Storm celebrate a try against the Broncos in 2013.

He ruptured the same ACL in February 2014 after a training ground collision.

Showing great resilience, Duffie fought his back to fitness and returned to play nine games in 2015, scoring four tries.

Duffie then switched codes, signing for the Blues Super rugby team.

He scored 11 tries in 54 matches for the Blues between 2016 and 2020 and also played NPC for North Harbour.

Duffie was called up for the All Blacks’ 2017 northern hemisphere tour, cancelling a Rarotonga holiday to become a double international.

While he did not earn a test cap, he came off the bench in a 31-22 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham, replacing Waisake Naholo and started on the right wing against a France XV in Lyon, scoring the All Blacks’ first try in a 28-23 victory.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Matt Duffie after scoring for the Storm in his last NRL season in 2015.

Duffie left New Zealand rugby at the end of 2020 to join the Honda Heat.

He said he insisted to wife Perri, a former sponsorship manager at A-League club Melbourne Victory and New Zealand Cricket, that they “were leaving [Melbourne] for two years when we packed up and headed to Auckland at the back end of 2015.

“Nearly 7 years later I am finally making good on that promise and we are heading back to Melbourne with our two girls in tow.’’

He said none of his career would have been possible with his wife and family’s support and he also thanked his coaches, teammates and the fans, “the beating heart of sport’’ for “always supporting me’’.

John Davidson/PHotosport Crusaders wing Nemani Nadolo (R) bumps off Blues fullback Matt Duffie in 2016.

“I hope I have made you proud. I also hope you had a good laugh whenever I got bumped off,’’he quipped in what may have been a nod to the notorious incident where he was sent reeling by the Crusaders’ 137kg wing Nemani Nadolo in his rookie season for the Blues in 2016.