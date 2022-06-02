Silver Lake: This is New Zealand rugby's silver bazooka to try to save a troubled game

New Zealand’s elite players stand to benefit from the Silver Lake deal, but the pressure has increased on them significantly.

OPINION: There will be lots of talk in the coming days of how the New Zealand Rugby-Silver Lake deal isn’t a silver bullet to solve the game's many challenges.

Silver bullet no, but silver bazooka yes. This deal is about money – it’s always been about money – and more precisely it’s about the need to blast cash into New Zealand rugby’s system from top to bottom and all the crevices in between.

It’s about keeping All Blacks in the country, as players boss Rob Nichol explicitly told Stuff in February, and it's also about making sure women have showers and toilets at rugby clubs up and down the country.

It's about paying for development officers to get out around the country to stop young people drifting away from the game, and it’s for investing in the women’s game and in excellent new products such as the national under-85kg competition that will ease parents’ fears about the safety of the game.

Strategically, it’s a defensive move to make sure that the game as we know it is around in 20 years, and it’s borne out of justified fears that it won’t be unless action is taken now.

Arguably, NZ Rugby hasn't been quite able to adequately convey the urgent need for the investment over the past few years.

For a while, public squabbles with the players’ association overtook the narrative, while beefed-up sponsorship deals between NZ Rugby and Altrad and Ineos suggested that all was well with the world.

Don’t be fooled. Speak to anyone who has been involved in the game for the past few decades and they will quietly warn you about how thin the ice is in parts of the game, particularly at the community level.

And so, despite all the acrimony – bitterness and mistrust, even – the provincial unions, players’ union and NZ Rugby arrived at the same page on Thursday, united by the threat of a common enemy as much as sharing a common purpose.

But, if Thursday’s vote to accept the deal answered this primary question about the need for investment, the secondary one remains.

Is Silver Lake the right partner to generate the sort of income NZ Rugby now needs for the deal to stack up?

Transparency remains an issue. To date, it’s been hard work to get an answer from Silver Lake on the fundamental questions: What will you be selling, and to whom? Inquiries thus far have been directed to a London-based public-relations firm, which has somewhat apologetically been unable to help.

Perhaps the formation of CommercialCo, the entity that will set the course for NZ Rugby's future commercial decisions, will open up the window in their thinking. New Zealanders deserve as much.

What, then, for the All Blacks? In a word, pressure – on the current playing group and on the coaches.

The deal formalises what was already known: The All Blacks are the revenue-generating engine that makes the whole game run.

In that sense, the players deserve the 36.5% cut of revenue that hard negotiator Nichol has won from them. On the other hand, this current playing group is only getting that because of the generations that went before them and the legacy they created.

These current All Blacks are ranked No 3 in the world and are arguably drifting. That’s not good enough. The All Blacks are playing with billionaires now, and the rules have changed.