Buck Shelford: All Blacks captain Sam Cane needs more mongrel

Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford wants to see the All Blacks forwards “mongrel” come out in the series against Ireland in July.

Former All Blacks captain Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford believes the side’s current captain Sam Cane and some other forwards are missing a “mongrel” edge that will be needed against Ireland.

Cane was today named All Blacks captain in a 36-man squad which will play Ireland in a three test series in July.

Shelford, a legendary All Blacks hard man from 1986-90, said the current All Blacks loose forwards were all good footballers who played with intensity, but suggested something more was needed.

“A big thing that’s missing from our loose forwards, and our tight forwards, we are missing that mongrel, that dog in us. Sometimes we have to fight fire with fire.

“We know Ardie [Savea] has got it, but I think we need to see a bit of mongrel out of the captain as well,” Shelford said.

BLUES New Blues All Blacks reflect on their special news at the start of grand final week.

“Our loose forwards need to fight the fight, they need to be going forward ... we have to try and create a game that puts the Irish on the back foot more often, and that’s by going forward, having good plays off the back of the scrum, pick and go, pick and go, really smash them up front.”

He was advocating “old style football”.

“If the forwards are going forward the backs are running onto the ball ... and we have got some great backs there,” Shelford said.

“One of the big things I have been disappointed with about the All Blacks in the last few years is they go sideways too much, and the forwards don’t go forward.”

He wanted to see Cane fighting to stay on his feet when he had ball in hand.

“Ardie fights all the time, but you don’t see a lot of that from Sam Cane,” said Shelford, the undefeated All Blacks captain from 1987-90.

“He [Cane] does a lot of defensive work, and he carries the ball but normally dies with it.”

The modern game was about getting go-forward momentum and looking for the offload, he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport They didn't come any more fearsome, or committed, than All Blacks great Wayne 'Buck' Shelford.

Shelford said he believed Savea should be playing on the side of the scrum rather than No 8, but he would not be pinned down on his preferred No 8 from those picked in the squad - Pita Gus Sowakula and Hoskins Sotutu, saying the key was to pick the right balance of loosies.

He liked Sowakula’s confrontational style of play and the fact he picked his moments to make an impact, while Sotutu was more mobile and had a high work rate.

He also rated Akira Ioane as a No 8.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Cane has been named All Blacks captain in the test series against Ireland in July.

Shelford was contacted by Stuff to talk about his involvement in a Men’s Muster health week in Te Anau in August, but was happy to give his thoughts on the rugby when asked.

Shelford has been an advocate for men’s health for 14 years, having become involved after himself having cancer in 2007.

Men were stubborn, often didn’t go to the doctor, and many ate poor foods and didn’t exercise, he said.

“Most of the weight for men is around the puku, and if it’s there it’s around your organs.”

It was easier to stay healthy than try to get healthy in middle age or later, he said.

“You have to have that desire to change yourself, to actually change your lifestyle choices.”

Shelford, 64, said he was just 4kg over his playing weight of about 30 years ago, putting it down to eating small but regular meals, having good food and regular exercise.

- Men’s Muster 2022, from August 25-27 in Fiordland, has a goal to deliver practical health messages to 100 kiwi blokes, using competition, camaraderie, and adventure to do so. Speakers will include Shelford and Match Fit coach and former All Black Kees Meeuws.