International reaction: Ian Foster still 'teetering on the brink'

The international rugby media have seen the retention of All Blacks coach Ian Foster as a bold but vulnerable decision that still leaves him “teetering on the brink” despite the unanimous support of his bosses.

Foster’s plight has gained plenty of attention overseas in recent weeks given the global status of the All Blacks, with their major wobbles only steadied by last weekend’s impressive win over the world champion Springboks against a backdrop of enormous internal and external pressures.

In an editorial on Planet Rugby, Colin Newboult was adamant the pressure was still on both Foster and New Zealand Rugby with this confirmation of a coaching course through to next year’s World Cup in France.

“Despite NZR’s proclamations and fervent backing, Foster is still teetering on the brink,” Newboult wrote in a story headlined “New Zealand Rugby drop the ball again with Ian Foster World Cup backing”.

“By placing their faith in him until the World Cup, they have hindered, not helped, the head coach and left them open to further embarrassment should it all go wrong.

“Having previously received criticism for their ambiguity, as well as their unwillingness to comment on Foster’s position, the governing body no doubt wanted to bring clarity to proceedings. But by taking out ‘through until the World Cup’, they would have supported their man without pinning themselves to a timescale.

“Changing the head coach is not ideal but in 2018 South Africa showed that making the brave call can reap its rewards. Foster may well be the man to take the All Blacks to glory, but recent results and performances suggest that NZ Rugby will pay the price for their conservativeness and indecisiveness come the global tournament in France.”

Newboult doubted anything would be easy for Foster from here.

“Defeats to Argentina and Australia are unthinkable at this stage but, given their form under the 57-year-old, they would not be surprising. One loss over the next month would just about be acceptable, but two would pretty much make his position untenable, making a mockery of New Zealand Rugby’s call to give him until the global tournament.”

He felt the decision was “a choice between continuity and upheaval, and they went for the conservative option”.

In South Africa, one of their leading rugby writers Mark Keohane saw the upgrade in Joe Schmidt’s position to assistant coach as significant.

“No surprise Schmidt gets to fly the plane and Fozzie gets to sit next to him in the cabin and tell the passengers ETA,” Keohane tweeted.

Another South African writer, Brenden Nel, felt the decision could be “to the All Blacks' detriment in the long run, and would have left coaches across the world smiling”.

“The old term ‘better the devil you know’ applies quite handily here,” Nel wrote for SuperSport. “Ireland and France will both be confident of beating a Foster-coached team in the World Cup, as will the Springboks if they do meet.

“The irony therein may be that the Boks saved Foster’s job and gave themselves a better chance at the World Cup than if, say, Scott Robertson suddenly breakdanced his way into the coaching role.”

Sydney Seshibedi/Getty Images New Zealand’s impressive win over the Springboks last weekend ensured some coaching continuity.

The Telegraph set a target of respectability for Foster moving forward after saying that his recent run of two wins and five losses “should have been enough for Ian Foster to depart. Harsher critics would have axed him even sooner”.

“But it is quite conceivable that New Zealand will go unbeaten for the remainder of 2022 to bring momentum into World Cup year,” wrote Charlie Morgan.

Looking at the All Blacks’ schedule for the rest of the year, Morgan felt Foster needed to win every test.

“Eight wins must be the target. Any more defeats would be deeply worrying setbacks that would tarnish Foster’s reputation further and undermine New Zealand Rugby’s bold decision to retain him.

“All the while, it will be fascinating to see if another nation attempts to lure Scott Robertson out of his contract and into their set-up. That would really turn up the heat on NZR. Robertson has outlined his desire to win the World Cup with ‘two different countries’.”

In casting further forward, Morgan wrote: “If he dares to look that far ahead, the World Cup will look daunting for Foster.

“New Zealand share a group with France and will probably face either Ireland or South Africa in the quarterfinal. With (Jason) Ryan and Schmidt in tow, though, Foster can be more confident.

“Ominously for everyone else, New Zealand will be stronger for navigating a tough and tricky series of encounters with the best three test sides in the world.

“Any more slip-ups this year, however, seem unthinkable.”