All Blacks legend Richie McCaw confirmed as director of New Zealand Rugby-Silver Lake entity

It’s official: Richie McCaw will play a significant role in shaping the All Blacks’ off-field future.

While no public announcements have been made, Companies Register records show that Richard Hugh McCaw was appointed on June 30 as director of New Zealand Rugby Commercial GP Limited, the entity that was set up in late March to house NZ Rugby’s commercial assets in the wake of the deal with private equity giants Silver Lake.

McCaw, 41, is listed as one of six initial directors alongside NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, chairman Stewart Mitchell, board member Bailey Mackey, respected businesswoman Nicola O’Rourke and London-based Silver Lake executive Simon Patterson. It is expected that there will be nine directors once the company is fully formed.

Records also show that Silver Lake’s initial share allocation of 2.94% is now held in the Cayman Islands, having been transferred there from Silver Lake’s London operations on July 18.

New Zealand Rugby has been contacted for comment.

McCaw has been strongly linked to the role for months. He will be the representative of the NZ Rugby Players Association, which is led by Rob Nichol.

McCaw and Nichol are long-term friends, famously competing in endurance events together down the years.

McCaw initially expressed scepticism about the Silver Lake deal as NZ Rugby and the NZRPA clashed over the deal, but the players’ opposition to the deal diminished when a series of their demands were met, and they also developed a direct relationship with Silver Lake representatives.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Richie McCaw at the Halberg Awards in Auckland last February.

The Silver Lake deal was finally agreed in early June after the 26 provincial unions passed the resolution to accept the deal by 89-1.

As a result, NZ Rugby will change the way it operates, separating the revenue-generating side of the business into the new organisation (NZR CommercialCo) which will have its own board with an eye to investment opportunities, revenue and brand growth.

The new company will effectively be the economic engine for the rugby in New Zealand, as well as the guardian of the All Blacks brand.

McCaw’s presence should make sure that the players have a strong voice in the company, and his directorship also represents his biggest step into the public eye since his playing career ended.

The direction taken by NZR CommercialCo will be closely watched by All Blacks fans, who will be keen to commercial activities don’t impede on performances on the field.

Companies Register records also show the Constitution of the new company, with some sections relating to the transfer of shares.

It appears to give the company strong protections when it comes to any potential sale or transfer of shares, allowing it to refuse any transfer “if the board acting in good faith decides in its sole discretion that registration of the transfer would not be in the best interests of the Company and/or any of its shareholders”.

Silver Lake will inject $200 million into business, but that could grow by up to another $100m, depending on the success of a further offer to New Zealand-based institutional investors.

NZR CommercialCo will have a separate chief executive to NZ Rugby and it is thought that a global search is under way for the right candidate.

If no one is appointed before NZR CommercialCo starts up, an internal candidate such as NZ Rugby chief commercial officer Richard Thomas could step in as an acting chief executive.