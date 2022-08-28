Back Chat: All Blacks great Ben Smith on new coaching role, Will Jordan and what Dunedin needs

Wayne Smith says he is having sleepless nights as selecting the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup squad gets closer.

Ben Smith is a modern All Blacks great.

The 36-year-old won 84 caps for his country in a storied career that also included 153 appearances for the Highlanders.

Now, Smith has gone back to where it all began, at his beloved Otago, where he is dipping his toes in the coaching waters.

Stuff caught up with the unofficial mayor of Dunedin to see if his future could really be in coaching and whether the Johannesburg test win proved beyond doubt that the All Blacks are better with more Highlanders in the starting XV.

We see you are doing a bit of coaching at Otago. How are the blood pressure levels after four nailbiting games?

It’s testing the ticker that’s for sure but I’m really enjoying doing a bit of coaching. [Otago coach] Tom [Donnelly] got me involved which im grateful for and I have enjoyed working alongside Jamie [Mackintosh], Riki [Flutey] and Ryan [Bambry] as well. We’ve got a great group of players who are eager to learn and get better. It’s been great to work alongside them and see them develop.

Seriously though, is coaching a long-term option now? What's your role at Otago?

I thought I would give it a go and see how it went and I’m really enjoying it so far. My role is counterattack and turnover ball and working alongside Riki with our attack strategy. It’s still really fresh in my mind what it was like to play the game and I’m trying to get the balance between what the players want and how we can get aligned with coaches to execute a plan.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ben Smith is working with Otago’s backs after an invitation from head coach Tom Donnelly.

The All Blacks. What a bounceback in Johannesburg. Was the secret having more Highlanders in the starting team?

100 per cent! I think that’s one of the best games I have seen us play and the ability to stay in the fight and win key moments in a hostile environment sets us up for the Rugby Championship.

Speaking of the mighty Highlanders, it's a new dawn with a new coaching team. What can we expect in 2023?

‘Derms’ [Clarke Dermody] is a smart and passionate coach. I’m sure he will be well prepared and have some innovation up his sleeve. Mixed with a team that knows who they represent, they could be really dangerous.

OK, no sitting on the fence with this one. Is Will Jordan a fullback or a winger?

He’s a fullback that can play wing!

Imagine you are officially Mayor of Dunedin for a day. What one thing would make New Zealand's greatest city even better?

Get a walking and bike lane from Saint Clair all the way to the end of John Wilson Drive. Sort erosion.