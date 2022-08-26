All Blacks coach Ian Foster goes where he's never gone before in naming unchanged lineup

ANALYSIS: All Blacks coach Ian Foster has done something he has never done before as he prepares for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Christchurch.

As revealed on Thursday morning, he has named an unchanged starting lineup for the match at Orangetheory Stadium – the first time he has done so in his 27 tests in charge.

It’s the first time the same group of players have been named to run out wearing Nos 1 to 15 in two consecutive All Blacks tests since the second test against France at Sky Stadium in Wellington in June 2018 – 50 matches ago.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster has repeated a starting XV for the first time in his 27-test tenure.

It’s just the third time a starting XV has been repeated since Steve Hansen took charge of the All Blacks in 2012 – 133 matches ago.

And just the seventh time one has been repeated since Graham Henry took charge of the All Blacks in 2004 – 236 matches ago.

Ever since Foster was publicly backed through to next year’s Rugby World Cup by his New Zealand Rugby bosses last Wednesday, it was always likely that he was going to name an unchanged lineup this week.

The All Blacks’ 35-23 win against the Springboks at Ellis Park on August 13 kept Foster in his job, even though it was just their second in their last seven outings, stretching back to the end-of-year tour last November.

He made four changes for that match from the previous week’s 26-10 loss to South Africa in Mbombela and was rewarded with impressive performances from those who came in – props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, loose forward Shannon Frizell and first-five Richie Mo’unga.

Foster came close to naming the same starting lineup the last time the All Blacks won under him – against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland at the start of July – but was forced to make one change when veteran lock Sam Whitelock was ruled out with concussion.

The physical nature of rugby – and the resulting injuries – is one reason why unchanged lineups are rarely-sighted, though it doesn’t explain why lineups are most commonly used once and never again, even some time later.

Foster has now named 26 unique starting lineups in 27 tests. He has handed starts to 27 different players across six matches this year and that number will only grow across the seven that remain between now and the end of November.

Hansen named 105 unique lineups during his 107 tests in charge of the All Blacks from 2012 to 2019, repeating himself only twice – against France in 2018 and at the business end of the World Cup in 2015.

He had been widely expected to name an unchanged lineup for a third time for the World Cup semifinal against England in 2019, but made the call to go with Scott Barrett over Sam Cane in the loose forward trio, a move he subsequently undid at the halftime break.

Henry used four lineups more than once during his 103 tests in charge from 2004 to 2011.

The same 15 players started in the semifinal win over Australia and the final win over France at the 2011 World Cup on home soil, while there was also a repeated lineup in 2010 and two in 2008.

On two of those occasions, Henry fielded the same starting XV three times – something that Hansen never did and that Foster has never done.

Until next week, perhaps, when the All Blacks and Argentina move on to Hamilton.