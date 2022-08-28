World media reacts as 'dumb' All Blacks fall to 'barely believable' loss to Pumas

After what has proved the falsest of dawns in Johannesburg, the All Blacks are right back on struggle street.

The gutsy win over the Springboks a fortnight ago which saved coach Ian Foster’s job seems a distant memory after the men in black crashed to a 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday night.

It was a first-ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the Pumas, and yet more unwanted history for Foster.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Codie Taylor sums up the All Blacks’ feelings after their defeat to the Pumas in Christchurch.

Here’s how the world media reacted to the result:

Stuart Barnes – The Times

I never thought I would describe the All Blacks as dumb, but in Christchurch they were as stupid as Argentina were smart. The Pumas outfought their opponents and, perhaps even more significantly, they out-thought what has long been the cleverest rugby nation on the planet.

The epicentre of decision-making is at the breakdown... do a team commit numbers, do they risk going off their feet or coming in from the side? All split-second calls. The breakdown is a test of a team’s IQ. Argentina won the turnovers that mattered.

Julian Montoya, the Pumas captain, eclipsed the entire New Zealand back row, in which poor Ardie Savea has long been the standout player.

As for the opposing captain, Sam Cane... his one notable moment was a tackle off the ball on Pablo Matera that gave away a penalty that the host broadcasters described as “pretty harmless, really”.

It wasn’t harmless from the New Zealand perspective, though, because it was a pointless piece of frustrated foul play that stretched Argentina’s lead to seven points. Not so much “pretty harmless” as staggeringly stupid.

The warning signs have long been evident. Cane is neither capable of captaining New Zealand nor wearing the openside jersey. Both roles require a rugby intellect that is beyond him.

Alas, the same can be said for the New Zealand head coach, the extremely decent Ian Foster. The charge sheet against him is long, with the retention of his skipper an act that was as mad as it was mistakenly honourable. Where Argentina offered leadership, all New Zealand possess are ghosts from a glorious past.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane address the media following Saturday night’s shock loss.

Ben Coles and Charlie Morgan – The Telegraph

The first test in Christchurch for six years was meant to be a celebration, with Ian Foster’s future supposedly secured and the All Blacks still giddy after winning well at Ellis Park against South Africa. Instead it turned into a nightmare, New Zealand slumping to one of the worst results in their illustrious history as Argentina won on their soil for the first time.

Magnificent breakdown disruption and defence, complemented by Emiliano Boffelli’s excellent goal-kicking, were key to their triumph.

Julian Montoya and Pablo Matera, their world-class forwards, were joined in a brilliant effort up front by Marcos Kremer, the 25-year-old winning his 50th cap, Gloucester’s Matias Alemanno and also London Irish’s Juan Martin Gonzalez, the latter having the summer of his young life after scoring his third try in three matches.

New Zealand at one point led 15-6 after a well-worked Caleb Clarke try. But Boffelli’s boot meant Argentina were never out of the contest and the physicality we saw from the All Blacks in Johannesburg was lacking.

Make no mistake, this result heaps pressure back on Foster, New Zealand’s sixth loss in eight tests. Joe Schmidt has joined the coaching staff and there is deep work to be done to the attack, to the line-out, to... well, almost everything.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Argentina captain Julian Montoya talks to his team after their incredible win at Orangetheory Stadium.

Colin Newboult – PlanetRugby

Ian Foster made more unwanted history as New Zealand head coach as they became the first All Blacks team to lose to Argentina at home.

Foster received a stay of execution following their victory over South Africa but this result is a catastrophe for both the head coach and the governing body.

However, although there will be plenty of fallout from this abject defeat, all the credit has to go to Los Pumas, who were once again utterly magnificent.

Two weeks after their record-breaking victory over Australia, they went to the home of the three-time world champions and produced another incredible effort.

SuperSport

Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand with a stunning 25-18 Rugby Championship win in Christchurch on Saturday, piling further pressure on coach Ian Foster.

New Zealand Rugby can expect to come under the blowtorch from its critics after its decision last week to reappoint Foster, despite the head coach's dreadful record by All Blacks standards.

A strong finish at Ellis Park was enough to convince the New Zealand Rugby board to confirm Foster's position through to next year's World Cup, a decision they insisted wouldn't be reviewed again.

However, many of the same problems that haunted New Zealand in last month's series loss to Ireland and in the subsequent heavy defeat to the Springboks in Mbombela returned.

They were disjointed on attack and lacked the necessary physicality in contact against opponents whose confidence grew as the match proceeded.

Conceding 14 penalties allowed Boffelli to keep the scoreboard ticking over and created a stop-start game, which played into the hands of the visitors.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The All Blacks coaches walk through the crowds following the loss to the Pumas.

Tom Decent – Sydney Morning Herald

The Wallabies don’t face the All Blacks for at least another fortnight but their chances of breaking a 20-year Bledisloe Cup hoodoo are increasing by the day after New Zealand’s barely believable loss.

Argentina’s victory in Christchurch showed that under Ian Foster, the All Blacks are finding ways to lose matches against teams they’ve always had the wood over.

Under Foster, the All Blacks have lost six of their last eight tests. What does an All Blacks coach have to do to get sacked? Teams outside the top 10 wouldn’t stand for such standards.

It would be foolish to declare that the Wallabies will win the Bledisloe back. Their chances are still slim. History shows that, and false hope is always Australia’s silent assassin.

But can they? Absolutely. The All Blacks are as fallible as we’ve seen for 20 years.