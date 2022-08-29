'My muchachos': The Kiwi, the Australian and the Argentinian who plotted the All Blacks' downfall

Heard the one about how a Kiwi, an Aussie and a Christchurch-loving Argentinian sent the All Blacks’ spiralling to an historic defeat?

David Kidwell’s whānau were garbed in Argentina blue as the former Kiwis rugby league star helped a champion Crusader and a coach, once lampooned as a clown, achieve test rugby history.

Michael Cheika – cruelly depicted in a 2016 New Zealand Herald cartoon with clown clobber and a red nose – was left with the last laugh on Saturday night after his Pumas celebrated a first win on New Zealand soil against the once-mighty All Blacks.

Kidwell - Argentina’s new defence coach after 27 seasons in the NRL - was bursting with pride after his “muchachos” smashed the All Blacks in tackle after tackle.

Leading the onslaught was Pablo Matera, the former Pumas captain who became a cult hero in Christchurch after helping the Crusaders to the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific title. So much so that more than one Cantabrian in the stand rose to their feet, thinking Matera, not flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez, had crashed over for the Pumas’ only try.

For Kidwell, a Kiwis enforcer in 25 tests, it was a redemption of sorts after coaching the Kiwis to a shock quarterfinal exit at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in New Zealand.

It was a much happier return this time to his home rohe, the Addington sward where he once won club rugby league premiership grand finals with his beloved Hornby Panthers.

“To come home to Christchurch – I haven’t been home for three years – and I’ve got some whānau there [at Orangetheory Stadium] with a bit of [Argentina] blue, that makes it a bit more special,’’ Kidwell told Sky Sport.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Assistant Coach David Kidwell and had coach Michael Cheika during the Christchurch test.

“I’m a Kiwi at heart, a Māori boy at heart, but I’m Argentinian tonight. I’m really happy for the boys - the muchachos - tonight, they’ve worked really hard and they’re very coachable.’’

The 45-year-old, whose image is captured in a five-year-old central Christchurch building mural, only joined Argentina seven weeks ago after five seasons as the Parramatta Eels’ assistant-coach.

But he’s clearly working hard on the lingo. After saying that Argentinians “love their rugby’’ and would have been avidly watching the Christchurch test, he said: “Ola Argentina, vamos, vamos. Let’s go,’’ before ending his interview with a “gracias’’.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Defence coach David Kidwell of the Pumas celebrates the win over the All Blacks with fulklback Juan Cruz Mallia.

Kidwell’s defence completed 192 of 200 tackles (96%) and he said they had been “building week by week’’.

“It’s all about connection in the line. We try and get that moving as one and making sure we are tackling well. It’s pretty simple, but it’s a philosophy I’ve sort of brought to Argentina.’’

Matera, meanwhile, clearly gave Argentina valuable insights into All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan’s methods after working with him at the Crusaders.

“I think that the Crusaders have made a really huge mark, and Scott Robertson has made a really huge mark on Pablo,’’ Cheika said.

John Davidson/Photosport/via AP Argentina's Pablo Matera salutes the Christchurch crowd after the historic victory over the All Blacks.

“He came here to learn more about rugby, didn't come here for money or anything like that, and it shows the quality of the franchise and the coaching here, he's come back a heaps better player - mentally and technically.

“I think it would be bitter-sweet for him [to win tonight] because he’s been proud like it’s his own city.’’

Matera made 13 tackles alongside his backrow buddy Marcos Kremer, who marked his 50th test with a game-high 26 tackles.

As for Cheika, who won just three of 17 tests – all on Australian soil – against the All Blacks as Wallabies coach, was celebrating “a first for me’’.

“I’ve never won a test match in New Zealand,’’ he told Sky Sport. “I don’t look at it like that. I look at it from our point of view and growing the team and, in particular, towards the World Cup.”

Foster was an All Blacks assistant when Steve Hansen’s side beat Cheika’s Wallabies 34-17 in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.

That now seems half a rugby lifetime ago. It would not have been lost on New Zealand punters on Saturday that night that Cheika’s 2022 coaching record is superior to Foster’s.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Argentina's head coach Michael Cheika and All Blacks counterpart Ian Foster share a handshake.

The adopted Argentinian – a Sydneysider of Lebanese heritage fluent in Italian and French and with a growing command of Spanish – has masterminded four wins in his last six tests.

Foster’s All Blacks, by contrast, have lost four of their last six internationals and will still be smarting after a night where Argentina painted red-and-black Christchurch a bright shade of sky blue.