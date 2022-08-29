All Blacks drop back to worst rugby ranking

The All Blacks’ world ranking got dumped by Argentina in Christchurch.

The All Blacks have dropped back to No 5 in the World Rugby rankings on the back of their loss to Argentina.

The Puma’s 25-18 win, their first against the All Blacks in New Zealand, will see them lift two places to No 7 when the rankings are updated on Monday night (NZT).

Having gone up to No 4 on the back of their win over the Springboks in Johannesburg on August 14 after spending the previous week at No 5 with their loss in Mbombela, the All Blacks are now back to their historical rankings low, dipping below England.

Ireland will remain top of the rankings with France second. The world champion Springboks have kept third place despite their 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide.

The Wallabies went up a place to No 6 with that victory.

The All Blacks could have gone to No 3 had they beaten Argentina following the Springboks’ loss.

Argentina head the Rugby Championship table on points difference from Australia.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Marcos Kremer and Thomas Lavinini celebrate a famous Argentina victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch.

New Zealand are third, one point ahead of bottom-placed South Africa.

The four teams face rematches this weekend in Australia and New Zealand.

LATEST WORLD RUGBY RANKINGS

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 86.47

4. England (+1) – 86.25

5. New Zealand (-1) – 85.78

6. Australia (+1) – 82.96

7. Argentina (+2) – 82.95

8. Scotland (-2) – 81.93

9. Wales (-1) – 81.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08