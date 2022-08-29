'You feel for the boys': Brodie Retallick raring to return for struggling All Blacks

All Blacks get to work in the gym in Hamilton ahead of Pumas re-match.

During his stint on the sidelines, Brodie Retallick was getting bailed up in public and being asked to explain just what was going on with the All Blacks.

Reduced to “a fan boy” the past six weeks thanks to a broken cheekbone in the third-test defeat to Ireland in Wellington, the 95-test lock admitted to being little help when quizzed by punters about the national side’s issues, such had been his detachment from the squad.

Now fit and raring to return after an outing for Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, Retallick is getting a much clearer picture, after being thrown straight in to an ugly Monday review in the wake of New Zealand’s historic 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images After a successful return to rugby with Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, Brodie Retallick is desperate to be back in the All Blacks jersey.

As he settles into work in familiar surrounds in Hamilton ahead of Saturday night’s Rugby Championship re-match, the 31-year-old was given a strong indication that the players are throwing their hands up for a share of the accountability that has otherwise found itself on the shoulders of beleaguered coach Ian Foster.

“There’s obviously been a lot of external noise over the last month, and I’ve seen it from a different view of not being in the environment,” Retallick said. “Bumping into people in the street and asking questions that I’ve got no answer for because I don’t know what’s going on at that level.

“But I think the coaches have a responsibility, and so do the players, and so do the rest of the management in here. So everybody needs to own their role.”

That role for Retallick this weekend remains unclear. But, on the back of his 55 minutes for the Magpies in their Ranfurly Shield defence against North Harbour, Foster should have no hesitation rushing the 2.04m, 123kg second-rower straight back into a starting spot for his under-siege side.

“I’m not exactly sure what the plan is as of yet, but the body’s come through good, whether that’s enough for the coaches to now pick me here, or go back to Hawke’s Bay, we’ll see how that goes with the week,” Retallick said.

“But I would love to be out there.”

And it’ll essentially be straight back to where he left off, having departed Sky Stadium after a head collision with Ireland prop Andrew Porter in that fateful series decider, to now trying to lift his side out of another hole, having watched the latest nightmare unfold while sitting around with his Magpies mates.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Brodie Retallick receives treatment after breaking his cheekbone in last month’s test against Ireland in Wellington.

“Obviously you feel for the boys,” Retallick said. “No-one wants to lose, and no-one enjoys it.

“Coming in last night, the mood was down because of the loss. But that’s where the coaches have highlighted that not all is lost, in terms of the overall picture, and highlighted those good moments.

“There were periods there that I thought they [the All Blacks forwards] dominated up front, and made big strides around the ruck.

“It’s now the challenge to do those good moments for 80 minutes, and each week.”

Retallick of course also took keen interest in a lineout which malfunctioned badly late in the piece at Orangetheory Stadium.

Despite noting “what we see on TV and what you feel out in the middle is completely different”, it was an easy identification of the issue which ditched any thoughts of a late All Blacks comeback.

“[There were] a couple where the throw went, obviously, not straight,” he said. “That’s test footy, and pressure. That’s what we’re here to do, represent the country and nail those moments.

“Codie’s [Taylor] a highly experienced player, and he’s obviously hurting from that, but it’s not just his responsibility to get that right.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Adapting to different referees is something the All Blacks can be better at, Brodie Retallick admits.

Another area the All Blacks pack will have to ensure takes a step up is their breakdown work, after falling foul of referee Nika Amashukeli, conceding 14 penalties on the night as well as a yellow card to Shannon Frizell, albeit with Foster none-too-impressed with some of the young Georgian’s interpretations.

Asked how things might change for them this weekend under Nic Berry, Retallick was unaware the Australian would be in charge, but noted his side had to be smarter about their business.

“Every referee has a different interpretation and the way they see the game... so we need to adapt to that.

“Nothing really changes, a good ball carrier looks after a ruck, and a cleanout.

“So if we get that right then it becomes easy and presents good pictures to the referees.”