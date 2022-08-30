All Blacks will tumble to sixth in World Rugby's rankings if defeated in Hamilton

Ian Foster’s All Blacks have lost six of their last eight tests.

The All Blacks will fall to another record low in the world rankings if they lose to Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday, dropping down to No 6.

Following the 25-18 defeat to the Pumas in Christchurch last weekend, Ian Foster’s team fell back to fifth in the rankings, having risen to No 4 the previous week after defeating the Springboks at Ellis Park.

Being at No 5 is the lowest the All Blacks have ever been since the world rugby rankings were introduced in 2003.

But the team will face further ignominy if they plummet to their seventh loss in nine games at the weekend.

Stuff has crunched the numbers and calculated that a victory to Michael Cheika’s team in Hamilton would lift them to No 5 in the world rankings, up from their current spot of No 7.

The All Blacks would fall to sixth, while the Wallabies would also be overtaken by Argentina.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Argentina will be up to No 5 in the world rankings if they win in Hamilton this weekend.

Australia would drop to seventh, even if they beat the Springboks at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

However, the Wallabies would be very close to the All Blacks on ranking points and if they were to capture the Bledisloe Cup later this year, they would also move above them in the world rankings.

If New Zealand’s poor form continues, they could also fall behind Scotland and Wales, with tests against both of those nations, as well as Japan and England on their end of season tour in November.

The All Blacks have dominated the world rankings since they were introduced, holding top spot from November 16, 2009 to August 19, 2019, a total of 508 weeks. Since then, South Africa have been No 1 for most of the time.

The current holders of the top spot are Ireland, with France second and South Africa third.