All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett confirms fitness for second Pumas test

All Blacks get to work in the gym in Hamilton ahead of Pumas re-match.

Beauden Barrett has declared himself “just about ready to go” for the All Blacks’ test against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Having missed the loss against Los Pumas in Christchurch after taking a knock to the neck at training last week, Barrett told reporters on Tuesday he was in good shape to make a return to the side.

”I’m feeling really good, sun’s on the back, beautiful Hamilton day, and good to get a full training under my belt, too,” he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Beauden Barrett is set to return to the All Blacks lineup in the test against the Pumas in Hamilton.

“I’ve realised that I’ve got to get a neck like a front rower to be able to handle these knocks,” he quipped, “so I’ve been working hard on it in the gym with Pete [All Blacks physio Pete Gallagher].

“A few more shoulder-on tackles, and I’d say I’m just about ready to go.”

Having also suffered a nasty landing on his head in the loss to the Springboks in Mbombela earlier this month, Barrett acknowledged that may have had an impact on his recovery this time round.

“I guess it all adds up,” he said. “It’s another knock, and you try and treat everything in isolation. Maybe it did have a compounding effect, but I’m feeling pretty good this week, just working on it each day, rehabbing, strengthening.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Beauden Barrett arrives at All Blacks training on Tuesday, all but healed from the neck injury that kept him out of last weekend’s test against the Pumas.

With the All Blacks reeling following yet another unwanted piece of history in a first-ever home loss to Argentina, Barrett said the mood was mixed as they head towards their Rugby Championship re-match at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“As we feel after every review, a little bit frustrated, but we leave feeling clear on what needs to be worked on, and how we’re going to get better as players.

“So there’s been some good tension around camp, but plenty of determination, and things to look forward to working on.”

Asked about what “good tension” looked like, the 106-test veteran said it was players being accountable to the standards they are aware of and “not walking past anything we wouldn’t accept”.

But he also noted the importance of them “just being good buggers as well”.

“We’ve got to get that balance right, having fun and plenty of stimulation and things like that. We know what the performance triangle looks like, when it’s time to work we’ve got to be ready to go, and when it’s time to switch off, it’s so important, especially at the moment to do that.”

It’s not the only area in which the All Blacks are trying to get the balance right, with coach Ian Foster voicing his concern post-match about their attacking game needing to strike a better equilibrium between run, pass and kick.

Barrett said both Foster and newly-installed attack coach Joe Schmidt were still finding their feet in how they were going to run things, and while he described teams Schmidt had coached previously as “like robots” in being so efficient at retaining ball, there is also something of an established DNA that isn’t to be messed with.

“It’s what other teams do really well, particularly South Africa, play a low-risk gameplan and then put the ball up in the air and look to feed off those sort of errors,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Beauden Barrett gets into his work at training in Hamilton.

“We don’t want to be like other teams.

“We’ve still got to be the expressive All Blacks that we know we can be.

“When the pressure comes on, we want to run the ball, keep it in hand, it’s just what feels so natural to us.

“We’ve identified that in games that we’ve lost, we may need to kick the ball a little bit more, it seems unnatural, but it’s just being aware of that. And looking to attack in different ways – everyone on our feet, chasing kicks, getting those 50-50 bounces or flooding rucks and looking for turnovers that way.

“We are figuring out the way that we want to play.”

But when do they give it to before they need to see the fruits of that labour, how quickly does this need to happen?

“Today.”