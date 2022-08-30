Overlooked All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua re-signs with Hurricanes until 2025

Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai powers his way to three tries against Taranaki as Asafo Aumua rides his luck to escape red card.

Asafo Aumua has signalled his firm intention to fight for an All Blacks recall, re-signing with Wellington, the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until 2025.

Aumua, 25, was overlooked by the All Blacks for the series against Ireland and the Rugby Championship and would have been an appealing target for overseas clubs.

However, he has chosen to remain in Aotearoa by extending his current contract, which ran until 2023, by a further two years.

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland welcomed the news and backed Aumua’s bid to get back into the All Blacks.

“Brilliant news that Asafo has recommitted to the Hurricanes,” Holland said in a statement. “He is hugely respected by everyone in our environment and is a big part of what we do on and off the field.

“We feel that he has some solid foundations in place to really kick on and take his game to another level and dominate Super and international rugby in the coming years.”

Aumua said he was glad to lock down his future with his home-town Super Rugby club and the Wellington province.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Asafo Aumua charges into the Northland defence during the round 3 NPC match at Porirua Park, Wellington.

“Stoked to be returning to the Hurricanes for another two seasons,” Aumua said in a statement. “The opportunity to represent the club once again is very special.”

The All Blacks have selected Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor and Dane Coles as their three hookers so far this year.

Taylor started in the three tests against Ireland but subsequently lost his place to Chiefs hooker Taukei’aho.

Taylor’s lineout work was uncharacteristically wobbly in the loss to Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday, as the All Blacks continue to look for their best one-two punch in the hooking position.

Coles, 35, has been used sparingly by the All Blacks this year and did not impress in the loss to the Springboks in Mbombela in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

That could open the door for a potential recall for Aumua, but the powerful No 2 is still a work in progress.

He showed some great signs with ball in hand against Taranaki last weekend, but was also lucky not to be sent off for a shoulder to the head of Bulls midfielder Daniel Waite.

The All Blacks will be keen to see Aumua iron out some of those rough edges as their year progresses, but with Taylor, 31, and Coles both in the veteran class they need a younger hooker to put their hand up.