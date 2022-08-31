How All Blacks' woes compare with those of other Rugby World Cup winning teams

All Blacks get to work in the gym in Hamilton ahead of Pumas re-match.

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff sports reporter

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks are expected to dominate, but that’s not the case at present.

They have lost six of their last eight tests – their poorest run since 1949, when they lost six in a row, albeit with two teams in action, one at home and one in South Africa.

The current bleak patch of form included a three-match losing streak – their first since they lost five in a row in 1998.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks have slumped to historic lows during the tenure of coach Ian Foster.

And after Saturday’s defeat to Argentina in Christchurch, it also includes a three-match losing streak on home soil – the first in their history – which they’ll be hoping to end this Saturday against Los Pumas in Hamilton.

These are unprecedented times for the All Blacks, but world rugby’s other leading teams have been in similar positions plenty of times over the years.

To give a sense of where they stand in the global context, Stuff has analysed the 21st century-form of the three other Rugby World Cup winners – Australia, England and South Africa.

How often have they lost six tests out of eight (or worse) in that time? How often have they lost three in a row? What about three in a row on home soil?

And are there any lessons to be learned when it comes to two big questions hovering over the All Blacks – whether they’ve got the right coach and whether they can rebound in time for next year’s World Cup?

Six losses out of eight (or worse)

The Wallabies know exactly what it feels like to be where their trans-Tasman rivals are now – having been there seven times this century, including as recently as one test ago.

When Australia lost to Argentina in San Juan earlier this month, it was their sixth defeat in eight, but by beating South Africa in Adelaide last weekend, they avoided equalling their run of seven in nine in 2013 and allowed coach Dave Rennie to breathe a bit easier.

The Wallabies’ worst run this century remains the time they lost eight in nine in 2005, with other bleak patches coming in 2009, 2014, across 2015 and 2016 and across 2017 and 2018.

England and South Africa have suffered far less, but have each lost at least six times out of eight three times.

The Springboks’ most recent bad run was in 2016, when they lost seven in eight, but you have to go back a decade before that to find another.

England lost eight in 10 across 2004 and 2005, as they came back to earth after winning the 2003 World Cup in Australia, then followed that up by losing eight in nine in 2006 and six in eight in 2008.

Three losses in a row (or worse)

There were 24 years – and almost 300 tests – between three-match losing streaks for the All Blacks, but they have been a far more common sight for Australia, England and South Africa.

England’s annus horribilis in 2006 included a run of seven losses in a row, while they’ve also lost five in a row, four in a row and three in a row on two occasions each.

The Wallabies' worst losing streak this century also ran to seven matches – in 2005. They’ve also had a six-match losing streak across 2015 and 2016; three four-match losing streaks; and four three-match losing streaks.

The Springboks’ worst runs of consecutive losses may not have grown as large, but what they’ve lacked in length they’ve made up for in frequency.

Since the start of the 21st century, they’ve lost four tests in a row on five separate occasions, most recently in 2016, and three tests in a row on seven separate occasions, most recently in 2021.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Argentina celebrate their win over the All Blacks last weekend – New Zealand’s third defeat in a row on home soil.

Three losses in a row at home (or worse)

While the Springboks have lost at three or more in a row on a dozen separate occasions in a period where the All Blacks have done so just once, earlier this month, they can find solace in the fact that they’ve never lost three in a row on home soil.

England have been in that position twice, in 2006 and 2008, while Australia have been there three times, losing four in a row in early 2016 and three in a row in 2013 and 2018.

What did those losing runs mean for coaches?

Since the start of the 21st century, the All Blacks have had just five different full-time coaches, while England have had six, Australia seven and South Africa eight.

The last New Zealand coach to leave the job at any stage other than after a World Cup was Wayne Smith, who resigned in 2001, but mid-cycle changes have been far more common elsewhere and while poor results weren’t the only factor in many of them, they were often a key one.

England’s run of eight losses in 10 in 2004 and 2005 was followed by Sir Clive Woodward’s resignation, while their run of seven in eight in 2006 was followed by Andy Robinson’s.

But five of their six defeats in an eight-match span in 2008 came only after Brian Ashton was moved on in favour of Martin Johnson, just months after he was backed indefinitely.

With South Africa, Rudolf Straeuli kept his job despite a run of six losses in seven in 2002, his first year in charge, but departed after the 2003 World Cup.

Jake White also kept his job after a run of seven losses in nine in 2006 and left on a high the following year, after the Springboks won the 2007 World Cup.

Allister Coetzee initially kept his job after overseeing seven losses in eight in 2016, but was sacked in early 2018.

With the Wallabies, Eddie Jones was shown the door after eight losses in nine in 2005, but Robbie Deans survived a run of six losses in eight in 2009, his second year in the job.

Deans ultimately resigned in 2013, after a 2-1 loss to the British and Irish Lions, which marked the start of a run of seven losses in nine, and Ewen McKenzie then lasted a little over a year before resigning in the middle of a run of six losses in eight.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Michael Cheika coached Argentina to their first win in New Zealand last weekend, having previously turned the Wallabies around quickly ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

Michael Cheika might be the most fortunate coach from any of these teams, keeping his job through to the end of the 2019 World Cup despite overseeing runs of six losses in eight in 2015 and 2016 and six losses in seven in 2017 and 2018.

He had credit in the bank from turning Australia around at the end of 2014 and delivering their best year of results this century in 2015, when they won 12 times in 14, losing only to the All Blacks – first at Eden Park, then in the World Cup final in Twickenham.

Ashton and Erasmus also oversaw rapid turnarounds after taking charge of England in 2007 and South Africa in 2018 respectively. While England made it to the final of the 2007 Rugby World Cup after their coaching change a year out, the Springboks went one better, winning their third world title in 2019.

On the other side of the coin, the Springboks won their second world title in 2007 after sticking with White at a time when his win percentage stood at 60% – below Foster’s current mark of 63%.

The draw did open up for South Africa that year in France, as they only had to beat Fiji in the quarterfinals and Argentina in the semifinals to set up a surprise decider against England, but a World Cup win is still a World Cup win.

No-one knows exactly what lies in wait a year from now, but Foster and the world No 5 All Blacks have the hosts, world No 2 France, in their group and the prospect of No 1 Ireland or No 3 South Africa in the quarterfinals, so their task is unlikely to be that easy.

They’ve let their high standards slip over the past 12 months and having made the decision to back Foster through until the end of the World Cup a fortnight ago, the suits at NZ Rugby will be hoping they don’t let them slip any further.