Take Five: The big selection questions for the All Blacks

OPINION: The All Blacks have a lot to ponder before their test against a confident Argentina side in Hamilton on Saturday.

But Ian Foster is safe. It is a fallacy to suggest an unwillingness to pay him out is keeping him in situ. NZ Rugby is not about to divulge the particulars of his contract but even if he would require some form of compensation, it is understood it would not matter if NZ Rugby felt keeping him was the wrong choice for their Rugby World Cup hopes.

Instead, backing is in place for Foster and new assistants Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan to hammer their new ideas into a playing group that has been distracted a bit by the fool’s gold on offer in Super Rugby.

Bank on Schmidt’s influence to grow as a result of last week’s loss in the Garden City: and here are five selection questions the coaches must address before the rematch against Los Pumas.

1 Richie Mo’unga may pay the price for a poor night in Christchurch

It is the great chicken and egg debate in New Zealand rugby. What came first: the All Blacks inability to settle on a No 10, or the inconsistency of performances that makes it hard for them to settle on a No 10? It was all set up for Mo’unga in Christchurch, but within the first five minutes he had missed a penalty and put up a stinker of an up-and-under inside Los Pumas territory. Therefore, a fit-again Beauden Barrett may regain the No 10 jersey and the debate could rumble on.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Richie Mo'unga tries to slip through Argentina’s defence in Christchurch last week.

2 Scott Barrett’s return to the back row

Brodie Retallick got through 55 minutes of a Ranfurly Shield contest between Hawke’s Bay and North Harbour last weekend, signalling that he is ready to return to the All Blacks’ starting side. It finally gives Ian Foster the opportunity to return Scott Barrett to the No 6 jersey, something that injuries at the lock position have prevented until now. Shannon Frizell has performed well at No 6 but Foster has previously stated his desire to see more of Barrett in the blindside role.

3 Is it time to shake up the back three?

This Argentine defence is an extremely tough nut to crack. Even when they kicked poorly they still managed to organise themselves well enough to snuff out the All Blacks’ counter-attack. It was surely not their plan to play with such a limited amount of ball but they are all quality players playing in strong European competitions: they are just not going to miss one-on-one tackles. Sevu Reece would pose some different questions with his footwork, work rate and ability to operate in and around the ruck.

4 Cane stays but the scrutiny is understandable

The All Blacks are winning fewer turnovers than any other side in the Rugby Championship, while Sam Cane is delivering fewer of the dominant tackles that were once his trademark. The All Blacks captain, by his own admission, has always been more defence-oriented as a No 7 than some of his rivals, so he needs to make his primary impact without the ball. His leadership qualities and toughness are well established but when you have won two out of the past eight tests it is only right to ask whether the balance of the back row is right.

5 The 50-50 call on Codie Taylor

The hooker’s misfires at lineout time last week were costly, although there is some logic to having an all-Crusaders trio of front-rowers on the bench: the All Blacks’ scrum enjoyed some real moments of dominance in the second half with Taylor, George Bower and Fletcher Newell on the field. Taylor’s case might also be helped by Dane Coles’ unconvincing appearance off the bench during the loss to the Springboks in Mbombela in the first test of the Rugby Championship. In fact, there are few easy answers when you have two veterans in the squad producing the sort of errors expected of less experienced All Blacks.