All Blacks bounce back strongly to punish Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: All Blacks 53 (Ethan de Groot try 10min, Caleb Clarke try 19min, Rieko Ioane try 38min, Jordie Barrett try 61min, Ardie Savea try 67min, Brodie Retallick try 74min, Beauden Barrett try 84min; Richie Mo’unga 4 con, 2 pen, Jordie Barrett 2 con) Pumas 3 (Emiliano Boffelli pen). HT: 24-3.

Yellow cards: Tomas Lavanini (Pumas, 36min), Fletcher Newell (All Blacks, 57min)

Talk about a response.

The All Blacks have sent Argentina crashing back down to earth with a brilliant bounce-back performance, punishing the Pumas 53-3 in their Rugby Championship re-match in Hamilton.

In front of a close-to-sellout crowd of 21,645 at a rain-soaked FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday night, the men in black put last week’s historic home defeat well and truly behind them, and gave under-pressure coach Ian Foster the most happiest of homecomings.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks had plenty to smile about after their massive win over Argentina in Hamilton.

With sure shades of Johannesburg in this sudden-death feel contest, the men in black yet again fronted when it really mattered, as Foster was able to sport the widest of grins in the coaching box with plenty of minutes still to play.

In the end it was a seven-try demolition, in a bonus-point victory that puts the All Blacks to the top of the championship ladder, at least for the time being.

Up 24-3 at halftime, this time there was to be absolutely no second-half shambles.

This was a side full of intent to make up for the horrors of seven days ago, and despite the tricky conditions on offer, their handling was splendid, coupled with a much-needed lift in intensity at the breakdown, and a superb set piece.

Richie Mo’unga pulled the strings in style with a varied kicking game, while Rieko Ioane was back to his brilliant best, working on the back of a powerful pack effort where the big men laid a brilliant platform, as the visitors struggled to adapt to Australian referee Nic Berry.

When Ioane cut a caper up the middle midway through the second spell to send Jordie Barrett away it was lights out, but just for good measure the All Blacks didn’t let their guard slip, and kept playing after the siren to ensure the half century was raised.

Look no further than Tomas Lavanini’s lost ball 15 seconds into the contest for as sure a sign that this wasn’t going to be the Pumas night, as the All Blacks set their wheels in motion in methodical fashion.

Phil Walter/Getty Images It was a very happy Hamilton homecoming for All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

On the back of a mountain of pressure and penalty advantages, Aaron Smith fed a bullocking Ethan de Groot from seven metres out, and it was 10-0 after as many minutes.

With more than 70% of the ball, and Argentina in no way helping their cause with seven turnovers conceded in the opening quarter, the All Blacks then produced some trademark magic for their second five-pointer.

Under all sorts of pressure, Mo’unga got a grubber away, Will Jordan chased splendidly, and soon later it was sent to midfield with lovely quick hands by Sam Cane swinging Ioane into action, brilliantly swerving this way and that and putting Caleb Clarke away for a strong finish in the left corner.

The Pumas weren’t without their chance in the All Blacks’ zone, but the issue was, by then they were already 17-0 behind. Opting for the corner, they were met with solid New Zealand maul defence, then they made a meal of things out wide, and instead, come the 32nd minute, they opted for the sticks to open their account

It wasn’t to be a turning point, though. In fact, back down their end, the Pumas quickly suffered a double blow.

While Samisoni Taukei’aho’s barge over try was in the end disallowed for a Tyrel Lomax knock on, Lavanini’s sin-binning stood for incorrect ruck entry on the goal-line.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke goes on his way to the tryline in the All Blacks’ win.

Cue a powerful All Blacks scrum against the weakened opposing pack, and with Mo’unga dummying cleverly blindside, a wee Havili gem put Ioane flying under the sticks.

As the bench was emptied, captain Cane was again subbed, but this time it was with a wave to an applauding home crowd.

What a difference a week makes.

The big moment

Ioane’s try in the final stages of the first half. With Lavanini in the bin, Argentina were right up against it, and the All Blacks did not disappoint, with a powerful scrum then well-executed back play to send the centre over untouched, and it was 24-3 and too big a mountain for the Pumas.

Match rating

7/10: The rain added a natural challenge for the players, but the All Blacks were in such touch it hardly mattered, with some superb scores, in a match that never threatened to be a close contest.

The big picture

The All Blacks, on top of the competition table for at least the time being, will now travel to Melbourne next week full of confidence for Bledisloe I against the Wallabies, while the Pumas will have to pick themselves up for their home and away finish against the Springboks.

MVP

Rieko Ioane gets the spoils. Along with scoring one crucial try, he set up the second, and made the stunning second-half burst to create the momentum for their fourth.