'Bit of a John Key moment': Jason Ryan on All Blacks coaches' handshake blunder

Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt were not quite as in synch as their team, in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The All Blacks are big on nailing the one per centers and taking accountability.

And that even extends to mucked-up handshakes in the coaches box.

While there wasn’t a long list of learnings or work-ons to take out of Saturday night’s brilliant bounce back Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Hamilton, assistant coach Jason Ryan sure knows where he has to lift his game.

Late in Saturday night’s 53-3 demolition of the Pumas, the freshly-minted forwards mentor was caught on the TV coverage in an embarrassing blunder with fellow new assistant Joe Schmidt.

Offering a congratulatory handshake to scrum coach Greg Feek standing alongside him, Schmidt then went to do likewise with Ryan, seated in front of him. However, after Ryan turned and got Feek’s hand first, he then left attack coach Schmidt hanging, even brushing his fingers as he turned back round in his chair.

Schmidt then provided a pat on the back instead, though even that wasn’t enough to get a handshake out of Ryan, who fessed up on Sunday to his inaccuracy at the set-piece, and noted he had quickly been got back for it.

John Davidson/Photosport Despite snubbing him for a handshake, Jason Ryan, left, does indeed get on well with fellow All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt.

“I didn’t realise Joe was there,” he sheepishly said, hosing down any sort of speculation there was a rift in the coaching team just six weeks into their partnership.

“He missed me twice this morning, actually, in the coaches’ meeting, on purpose.

“She’s all good with Joe, and I just didn’t see him in my sight there, it was a bit of a John Key moment wasn’t it,” Ryan said in reference to the former Prime Minister’s famous three-way handshake at the 2011 Rugby World Cup presentation with then All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and then IRB chairman Bernard Lapasset.

Ryan wasn’t alone in handshake dramas on Saturday night, with just a few minutes later Pumas No 8 Pablo Matera and Dane Coles having their own issues, with the Argentinian opting to shove the All Blacks reserve hooker as the teams traded pleasantries after the game.

Ryan, who coached Matera during his stint at the Crusaders this year, was surprised to see such a reaction from the 29-year-old former national team skipper.

“I’m not sure what happened there,” he said of an incident which was seemingly sparked by a scuffle and words between the pair late in the contest.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The All Blacks coaches didn’t have too much for their team to improve on, though their own handshakes will be one area.

“But Pablo was in the [All Blacks’] shed afterwards, and it’s pretty out of character for him, to be fair. But I’m sure they’ll move on. They’re both competitive men.”

The All Blacks, themselves, are now moving on, too, dispersing from Hamilton for a few days off before linking back up in Auckland on Thursday ahead of a Friday flight across the Tasman, with the Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne the following Thursday night.

And despite this pressure-easing victory, after losses to both the Springboks and Pumas in their first meetings with them this year, Ryan knows they need to be right on with their preparation for the Wallabies.

“Definitely I made a couple of mistakes before that Argentina preparation [the loss in Christchurch], a couple of things I should have spotted and been onto,” he admitted.

“The margins are small, that challenges you as a coach. And same with the players, we know we’ve got to be right on every week. And we wouldn’t want that any different.

“It’s no secret we’ve been under the pump, and we haven’t hidden from that, haven’t been able to, but the boys should be confident after that performance.

“But we need to still keep the boys grounded, and there’s some stuff that we’ll have to sharpen up on, and keep growing.

“I think this next test is a big challenge of where the All Blacks are really at as a team. It’s very important.

“We need to build those habits. We’ve done a lot of work this week and last week and making some shifts in areas, but now we’ve got to back that up with another performance against Australia.”