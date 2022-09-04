New Zealand Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell says they want Aussies to be strong

In 1982, Canterbury Rugby started their golden Ranfurly Shield era. Forty years on, the Rugby heroes got together again. Former coach Alex Wyllie and Warwick Taylor explain what made the team so special.

New Zealand Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell says Super Rugby talks with Rugby Australia remain “a work in progress” but has issued a clear message that its strategic purposes are best served by having a strong partner across the Tasman.

NZ Rugby and RA appear to be edging closer to locking down a new Super Rugby deal after talks in Adelaide last weekend, despite RA chair Hamish McLennan’s previous threats to go it alone.

RA has frequently voiced its desire to be regarded as equal partners in Super Rugby Pacific – including getting an increased share of NZ Rugby’s broadcast deal – and Mitchell acknowledged the relationship had strong mutual benefits.

“They're good competitors,” Mitchell told Stuff. “The answer your question is that a strong Rugby Australia is important to us.

“And look, they’ve got some exciting times ahead with the [British and Irish] Lions tour in 2025, the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027, the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2029 and of course the Olympics in 2032.

“So, their runway going forward is quite exciting, and commensurate with that it potentially could be quite rewarding.”

Agreeing on a deal for Super Rugby Pacific, and all important commercial split, would be tangible evidence of an improvement in a relationship that was damaged by NZ Rugby’s initial plan to create an 8-10 Super Rugby competition, meaning at least two Australian clubs would have to go.

Will Russell/Getty Images Despite recent struggles, Australian rugby is sitting on a potential goldmine over the next decade due to a Lions tour, Rugby World Cups, and the Olympics.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson and directors Bailey Mackey and Bart Campbell attended the Black Ferns v Australia test in Adelaide last weekend, where they discussed Super Rugby Pacific with their Australian counterparts.

“I wasn't part of those [talks], they involved our chief executive Mark Robinson and two directors,” Mitchell said. “One of those directors [Campbell] resides in Australia of course, and the other two were over for the Black Ferns test while I was in Christchurch.

“But from what I understand they've been progressing really positively. It’s still a work in progress, but we’re making good progress.”

Completing a Super Rugby deal – and cementing the relationship with Australia – would be one box ticked for NZ Rugby as the impact of the Silver Lake also deal starts to be felt on the ground.

While the nation has been justifiably consumed by the All Blacks/Ian Foster soap, the Silver Lake money has already started flowing to the provincial unions, with the clubs next in line.

“I think there’s $7.5 million to go to the clubs next week,” Mitchell said. “It’s all good stuff.

“ It's one of my strong desires and want to see this money help create clubs a bit like surf clubs...and become social hubs, where Mum, Dad and kids are involved in some shape or form.

“We need the facilities to encourage that so they [families] want to be there together. So, if we can help facilitate that, and make that happen again, I'd be really, really pleased.”