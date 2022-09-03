All Blacks player ratings: Sam Cane responds to the critics with his best test of the year

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: The All Blacks have thrashed a mistake-riddled Argentina 53-3 in tough conditions in Hamilton.

The huge win eases the pressure on head coach Ian Foster after last weekend’s upset loss in Christchurch, with New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson one of the many happy spectators in the stands.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from the test.

Jordie Barrett: Finished off a brilliant team try in the second half but still doesn’t entirely convince as a fullback option. Looked at his best when used a hard runner from a set piece move. 7

Will Jordan: Saw a lot more action as the All Blacks frequently kicked to his wing, and the urgency of his kick chase must have pleased the coaches. Showed he can still make an impact without a highlights reel moment. 7.5

Rieko Ioane: Mixed up his game superbly after a disappointing test last week. Created Caleb Clarke’s try with a burst of acceleration and a nice draw and pass, and was a key part of the All Blacks aggressive line speed on defence. Arguably man of the match. 9

David Havili: Terrific short pass to set up Rieko Ioane as the All Blacks scored a lovely first-phase try in perhaps the first real sign of Joe Schmidt’s influence. 8

Caleb Clarke: Powerful performance in patches, such as his first-half bump on Argentina halfback Tomas Cubelli. Showed real urgency in defence as well. 7.5

Richie Mo’unga: Got the message from his coach and produced several short kicks that turned around Los Pumas. A much more balanced effort that also included five out of five from the kicking tee. Replaced after 63 minutes for Beauden Barrett. 7.5

Aaron Smith: Found his runners with speed an accuracy during his 52 minutes, but a couple of missed tackles when off-colour Pumas managed to string some attack together. 7

Ardie Savea: Combined well with Cane on defence and was more effective with ball in hand this week. Covers an enormous amount of ground and scored from a lineout move after winning the ball. Non-stop action figure. 8.5

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane performs the haka ahead before the test against Argentina at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

Sam Cane (c): His best test of the year by a distance. Crunched several Pumas with his dominant front-on tackling and found Australian ref Nic Berry’s breakdown interpretations much more to his liking after last week’s frustrations with a northern hemisphere whistleblower. Effective on attack as well. 8.5

Shannon Frizell: His lineout work and power in defence has been a real asset for the All Blacks since he joined the squad for the Rugby Championship. 7.5

Scott Barrett: One of his less prominent tests but still got through plenty of work. 7

Sam Whitelock: Extremely effective test from the Crusaders lock, who brought real purpose and accuracy to everything he did. Playing younger than his 33 years. 8

Tyrel Lomax: Scrum work was again excellent, although his tendency to run too high into contact will be a big work-on. 7.5

Samisoni Taukei’aho: He’s like a brick wall with arms. Ran over anyone in his path with ball in hand, and it’s already evident that the All Blacks would be a diminished team without him. 8.5

Ethan de Groot: Ran a great line off Aaron Smith for the All Blacks opening try and manhandled opposite Joel Scalvi at scrum time. Plays on the edge a bit with his willingness on defence, but appears to getting more agile to offer a threat over the ball at ruck time. 7.5

Reserves

Dane Coles: Brought plenty of trademark attitude off the bench for last 18 minutes. 6

George Bower: On after 51 minutes and suits the impact role perfectly. 7

Fletcher Newell: Shown a yellow card for infringing at a maul in the 56th minute but again displayed his ability to win turnover ball at the ruck. 6

Brodie Retallick: Came on after 58 minutes as Scott Barrett shifted to the blindside and made a powerful impression. 7

Dalton Papalii: On for the last 16 minutes as Same Cane departed a round of cheers. 6

Finlay Christie: Game was already under control when he came on but showed his value as a support runner as the test opened up. 6

Beauden Barrett: Looked full of running in later stages and the All Blacks have a tough call to make at No 10 for the first Bledisloe test. 7

Quinn Tupaea: Came on for the last 11 minutes. N/A