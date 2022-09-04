World media hail All Blacks' 'ruthless mindset' in 50-point win over Argentina

The All Blacks have been hailed for their stylish attack and “ruthless mindset’’ after a 53-3 win over Argentina to shoot to the top of the Rugby Championship.

The world’s rugby media rounded on Ian Foster’s team after the 25-18 loss in Christchurch a week ago but were generous in their praise after the Hamilton routing of Michael Cheika’s Pumas.

A Reuters report noted the All Blacks had steamrolled Argentina in “their most dominant performance of the season’’ and had produced “a ruthless mindset as they tore the visitors to shreds’’ with seven tries in Hamilton.

The Reuters correspondent noted All Blacks captain Sam Cane, “under huge pressure after struggling in recent tests’’ received “a warm ovation from the rain-soaked crowd’’ after his final pass for Jordie Barrett’s try at the start of the final quarter.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane on the charge in the All Blacks’ eye-catching 53-3 win over Argentina in Hamilton.

Charlie Morgan, writing in The Daily Telegraph, said Cane was “exceptional’’ and Rieko Ioane was “electric at outside centre, while Richie Mo’unga “conducted things beautifully from flyhalf’, Caleb Clarke ws “a meance on the wing’’ and Ardie Savea had continued his “phenomenal form’’.

Morgan also welcomed the return of Brodie Retallick in “an eye-catching and significant cameo’’, saying “the All Blacks certainly seem a more daunting outfit when he is in tow’’.

He predicted “a fascinating Bledisloe Cup series against the Wallabies ... when we will see whether the All Blacks’ wobbly patch is over as the World Cup beckons’’.

Planet Rugby analyst James While felt it was “a quantum improvement’’ from the All Blacks, “not so much in the result but in the style of rugby they played.

He said the All Blacks scored “some corkers’’ from Caleb Clarke and Ioane as the Pumas looked “leg weary and sluggish’’ after their “superhuman display’’ in the first test win in Christchurch.

While felt forwards coach Jason Ryan’s “influence in pinpointing the issues’’ at the breakdown and “getting pace into the clearouts was obvious’' as “Cane and his cohorts had an absolute field day in typical North Island weather and responded far better to the conditions than Argentina”.

He declared it one of Cane’s “best games in recent years as “his personal example around the breakdown area and the power of his hits gave New Zealand dominance at the ruck contest’’.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ethan de Groot of the All Blacks celebrates with Aaron after scoring a try.

Some of the most lavish praise for the All Blacks’ revival came from French analyst Jerome Prevot on Rugby Rama, the Midi Olympique rugby newspaper’s website.

“The All Blacks haven’t become as mediocre as some thought,’’ a translated version of Prevot’s column said.

“Jordie Barrett’s magnificent try was the reverse symbol of what a badly attacked coach endured,’’ he wrote, asking “is this the face of a team which [critics doubted] could “not play rugby?’’

Prevot said it was “a lesson in humility’’ for those who had “constantly vilified’’ All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

“Is a technician who gets a 53-3 [win] that bad?’’

He noted the All Blacks had beaten world champions South African “on their home soil’’ in Johannesburg and offered a simple theory for their rollercoaster form this season.

“What if it was the opponents of the New Zealanders who had simply improved? The Springboks remain the reigning world champions. France has an exceptional generation of talent. The Irish have never been objectively so strong collectively.’’

Prevot said “rugby was not necessarily invented to be permanently crushed by the All Blacks’’ and it had “never been so open, at least at its top’’.