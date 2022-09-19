Rugby Australia reportedly lodges formal complaint over Bledisloe Cup referee

The Wallabies first-five believes the All Blacks had a role in the penalty being reversed.

Rugby Australia has reportedly lodged a formal complaint to World Rugby about the controversial refereeing call they believe cost them a famous win over the All Blacks in Melbourne last Thursday.

The Wallabies were left fuming after the All Blacks were awarded a scrum, which Jordie Barrett scored off to snatch an unlikely 39-37 win at the death.

The scrum was awarded after referee Mathieu Raynal ruled Australia first-five Bernard Foley had taken too long to kick the ball into touch from a penalty.

The Australian reported on Sunday that Rugby Australia has issued a letter to World Rugby outlining several concerns they had with the decision.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie made his frustration clear after the match, believing it had denied Australia a come-from-behind win.

“The ref told him to play, but at no stage was he told, or did he believe, he was going to call a scrum from that. In most situations the clock is off and stays off,” Rennie said.

“It sounds like the clock went off, and then he started it again. But as we know a team scores a try late and you take your time getting back to halfway, you just stop the clock, and wait till the kickoff.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wallabies players Nic White and Bernard Foley plead with referee Mathieu Raynal after being pinged for time wasting.

“The disappointing thing from our point of view is it was a fantastic game of footy and we should be celebrating the game, as opposed to talking about a referee’s decision in the last minute.”

The All Blacks and Wallabies will meet again in the final round of the Rugby Championship at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.