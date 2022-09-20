Wallaby Darcy Swain gets judiciary date after ugly Quinn Tupaea incident - and a long ban is possible

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain will front a Sanzaar judicial hearing on Wednesday after the ugly ruck incident that injured All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne last Thursday.

Swain was shown a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal after the flashpoint in the 35th minute, when he launched into a ruck and hit Tupaea’s outstretched left leg with some force.

The All Blacks were unhappy about the incident after the test and Swain was subsequently cited, and Sanzaar confirmed on Tuesday that he had a case to answer.

“Following initial consideration by the Sanzaar foul play review committee, Darcy Swain of Australia will appear at a Sanzaar judicial committee hearing after being cited for alleged foul play during the Rugby Championship match on Thursday, September 15, 2022,” Sanzaar said in a statement.

“Swain is alleged to have contravened Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless and dangerous to others, during the match between Australia and New Zealand at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.”

If the citing is upheld, Swain faces a ban that may extend into the Wallabies’ end-of-season tour, as the lock has already been banned this year, copping a two-week suspension in July for throwing his head at England lock Jonny Hill.

Perhaps even more significantly, World Rugby introduced a package of law trials in May and one of them specifically covered the Tupaea-Swain incident.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea is assisted from the field after sustaining a knee injury during Bledisloe I in Melbourne.

“A player may lever the jackler out of the contest at the ruck but must not drop their weight onto them or target the lower limbs,” World Rugby said in a statement.

If the incident is deemed to be “low-end”, Swain faces a two-week ban, but it is more likely to be regarded as mid-range or even top-end, which carry starting point bans of six weeks/matches and 10-plus weeks/matches, respectively.

The maximum ban is 52 weeks.

Tupaea’s injury may also count against Swain, with the All Blacks medical team confirming a grade 3 medial ligament injury and a partial tear of the ACL.

While it is often said that foul play bans should not be decided by the injury sustained by the victim, in practice it can be hard to separate the two.

For example, in the Swain-Hill case, World Rugby itself stated: “The committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of six weeks given the provocation before the incident, low degree of force exerted by the player and that no injury was caused to the victim [Hill].”

Swain’s record of a recent red card will also be a factor in the length of any potential ban, although it is also commonplace for players to have weeks knocked off the ban if they display the appropriate levels of contrition.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster saw the incident in straightforward terms after the test. “We’ve got a player who’s probably out for nine months and you’re not allowed to target legs on the side at cleanout past the ball. The rules are pretty clear.”

By contrast, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie questioned if it was even worthy of time in the sin bin. “I’m not convinced about Darcy’s [yellow card],” Rennie said. “It was certainly nothing intentional. Ironically, he got neck-rolled prior to him cleaning out, but that wasn’t picked up.”

The citing officer came down in favour of Foster’s viewpoint, but the judicial committee of Andre Oosthuizen, SC, De Wet Barry and José Luis Rolandi will have the final say.

The hearing starts at 7pm, NZ Time, on Wednesday.