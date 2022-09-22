By the numbers: All Blacks closing in on half century at fortress Eden Park

All Blacks hint at their frustration at the Darcy Swain ruck incident in Melbourne which will sideline midfielder Quinn Tupaea for at least three months.

The All Blacks’ aura isn’t what it used to be, but there is certainly one thing that has stood the test of time throughout the professional era.

Their record at Eden Park remains the stuff of legend, with the country’s biggest stadium proving an absolute graveyard for visiting teams, most notably the Wallabies.

With the men in black having already suffered a couple of inglorious firsts this season – home losses to Ireland and Argentina – they will be desperate to ensure their stunning run at their Auckland venue is not also ripped to shreds.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks have built a sensational record at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Ahead of Saturday night’s final-round Rugby Championship clash against Australia, here’s a by the numbers breakdown of New Zealand’s dominance at fortress Eden Park.

28

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park for 28 years.

More than half of Ian Foster’s squad weren’t even born when France claimed their 23-20 victory in 1994, before the game had even turned professional.

Back on that weekend, Wet Wet Wet’s ‘Love Is All Around’ was atop the Kiwi music charts.

47

The All Blacks’ unbeaten streak at Eden Park is closing in on a half century, currently standing at 47 matches.

There have been 45 wins and two draws in that streak, with an 18-18 stalemate against the Springboks just five weeks after the France loss in 1994, along with that infamous 15-15 result in the deciding clash against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Marty Melville/Photosport Despite losing their series to Ireland this year, the All Blacks still triumphed at fortress Eden Park.

12

There have been a dozen international teams who have tried and failed to knock over the All Blacks on their hallowed turf during this run.

They are, in order of attempts, in brackets: Australia (19), South Africa (five), France (five), England (four), Ireland (four), the Lions (three), Scotland (two), Canada (one), Tonga (one), Argentina (one), Wales (one), Samoa (one).

Italy and Fiji must be licking their lips at their chances.

22

The Wallabies’ losing run to the All Blacks at Eden Park sits at 22 games.

That stretches all the way back to 1986, before the Rugby World Cup was even a thing.

Their average margin of defeat in this time is 18 points, with eight of their last nine being by 20-plus.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Wallabies have had a horror time of it at Eden Park, not tasting victory there against the All Blacks since 1986.

86

The All Blacks’ overall test win percentage at Eden Park is a sky-high 86%. That compares with an all-time mark of 77% in their playing history.

Since first setting foot on the venue in 1921 in a defeat to the Springboks, New Zealand have played 90 tests there, winning 77 and drawing three, for an average score of 29-13.

47,000

A capacity crowd of 47,000 is set to be on hand at Eden Park to cheer on the home side on Saturday night.

Seven days out from the double-header fixture, which also features the Black Ferns facing Japan, New Zealand Rugby declared the country’s biggest stadium a sell-out.

That comes on the back of a 48,195 full house there for the All Blacks’ win over Ireland in July, following last year’s half-empty stadium for the Rugby Championship opener in what was a second test against the Wallabies there in as many weeks.