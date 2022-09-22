Bledisloe Cup: Wallabies coach Dave Rennie sticks with Bernard Foley for All Blacks at Eden Park

All Blacks coach again gives his backing to French ref Mathieu Raynal after the Melbourne controversy.

Bernard Foley has been retained at no.10 for Australia’s second test against the All Blacks in a Wallabies side that sees back-rower Harry Wilson return to the starting XV.

Coach Dave Rennie has made minimal changes to the side that suffered a heartbreaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in game one of the Bledisloe Cup last week in Melbourne.

News of Rob Leota rupturing his Achilles, which will see him spend the rest of the year on the sidelines, has been offset by an update that captain James Slipper will take part in the match in Auckland on Saturday after an initial calf injury scare.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Bernard Foley (right) has been retained for the second Bledisloe test despite the controversial ending.

Foley, the team’s second most experienced player at test level, will get another opportunity to steer the side around after an auspicious outing last week in his first test since 2019.

Despite regular playmaker Noah Lolesio being passed fit after a concussion that saw him miss last week’s test, Rennie has opted for Foley, who is 11 years older than Lolesio.

Foley is back in the frame to represent the Wallabies at next year’s Rugby World Cup, should his performances warrant it.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Noah Lolesio has been passed fit but Dave Rennie has stuck with Bernard Foley.

The 33-year-old was shattered after the team’s loss last week when referee Mathieu Raynal penalised him for time-wasting right at the death. He will be desperate to make amends.

Rennie has gone with an unchanged Wallabies back line, with halfback Jake Gordon and no.12 Lalakai Foketi earning the right to play either side of Foley again.

Cadeyrn Neville replaces Matt Philip in the second row, while Wilson slots into no.8.

Rob Valetini has replaced the injured Leota at no.6, with Pete Samu retaining his spot at no.7 after a fine all-round performance in Melbourne.

“It’s great to have Cadeyrn available and Harry’s been working really hard to earn another opportunity in the gold jersey, so we’re excited for both of them,” Rennie said in a statement.

“The side parked the disappointment of the last test early in the week and we have plenty to play for in Auckland on Saturday night.

“New Zealand supporters have an expectation that the All Blacks win at Eden Park and we’re excited to get another crack at them at their spiritual home.”

Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Foster has made multiple changes to the team that triumphed at the death on Thursday.

Captain Sam Cane has been ruled out due to concussion, with Sam Whitelock set to lead the side.

Hooker Codie Taylor has been recalled, while Scott Barrett drops out of the team. Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea return to the back row.

Richie Mo’unga remains at no.10, with Jordie Barrett shifted from fullback to no.12.

Beauden Barrett will play fullback, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been included on the bench.

The Wallabies have not beaten New Zealand at Eden Park since 1986.

Wallabies: (15-1) Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (c). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.