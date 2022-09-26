By the numbers: Sam Whitelock equals the greats in All Blacks' walloping of Wallabies

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

Kiwi band Split Enz famously sung that ‘History Never Repeats’, but that was five years before the All Blacks started their emphatic Eden Park run against the Wallabies.

In dishing out a 40-14 thumping on Saturday night, the men in black extended their stunning streak at their famed fortress, while consigning the Aussies to yet more misery at the Auckland venue.

And with the Bledisloe Cup having already been locked away, this bonus-point triumph also ensured – once South Africa failed to beat Argentina by at least 39 points in Durban a few hours later – that Ian Foster’s side retained the Rugby Championship as well.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks player ratings: Jordie Barrett shines in shift to second five-eighth

* 'Laughing at us again': World media reacts as Wallabies crushed by All Blacks

* The good All Blacks get the job done, but consistency remains their big work-on



Here’s a by the numbers breakdown after what was one of the All Blacks’ best displays of a rollercoaster 2022 campaign.

48

This latest win edged the All Blacks closer to the half century mark on their remarkable unbeaten run at Eden Park.

Since last tasting defeat there to France in 1994, New Zealand have now gone 48 games without defeat (two draws) at their Auckland fortress.

With a shortened programme next season, 2024 shapes as the chance to bring up the 50, in what would also nicely double as being the 30-year mark.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The All Blacks were dominant once again at their fortress of Eden Park on Saturday night.

23

The Wallabies losing run against the All Blacks at Eden Park has now stretched to 23 matches.

Having not tasted success there since way back in 1986, it never looked like changing on Saturday night.

Their average margin of defeat during this wretched run is 18 points, though this was the ninth time in the last 10 they had been battered by 20-plus.

38

Dave Rennie’s win percentage as coach of Australia has now plummeted to a miserable 38%.

The Kiwi mentor opted not to wait to contest the All Blacks job post the 2019 World Cup and throw his lot in across the ditch instead, but is now feeling the heat after nine losses in his last 12 tests.

This latest defeat has dropped his win rate to the second-worst of any Wallabies coach in history, ahead of only Des Connor (14% between 1968-1971).

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Dave Rennie now has quite the poor record as Wallabies coach.

15

In powering to their 17-0 halftime lead, this was the 15th occasion the All Blacks had kept the Wallabies scoreless in the first half of a test, but the first time they had done so since 1964.

During this period New Zealand have achieved first-half shutouts on five-plus occasions against four sides – South Africa (eight), France (seven), Scotland (seven) and Wales (seven).

63

All Blacks locking duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick have now equalled the world record of most test starts together in the second row, with 63.

It matches the feat of Springboks greats Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha, who first lined up alongside one another in 2003, then, after a three-year wait, notched a final start together in 2014.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport All Blacks locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock matched a world record with their latest start.

34

Speaking of Sam Whitelock, he also matched another record, with what was his 34th Bledisloe Cup appearance.

That matches Richie McCaw for most Bledisloe games played, with Whitelock tasting a 25th victory, which takes him level with Kieran Read and just two behind McCaw.

On a night where he was also deputising as captain, the 33-year-old even celebrated with a first Bledisloe try, too – just his seventh five-pointer, in his 140th test.

29

Andrew Brace’s whistle got a fair workout in the test, with the Irishman, refereeing New Zealand for the second time (2018 against Italy the first) blowing 29 penalties in a stop-start affair.

That was the most penalties in an All Blacks test since 11 games back and the 31 by England’s Karl Dickson in their win over Italy in Rome last year.

There were three games in this year’s Rugby Championship with more than Saturday night’s count, though, with Sunday’s (NZ time) Springboks v Pumas clash seeing a whopping 39 dished out by Australian Damon Murphy.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Brace had plenty of whistle in Saturday night’s stop-start affair.

612

The All Blacks racked up the runs in their five-try display, carrying for a tournament-high 612 metres (to the Wallabies’ 359).

Will Jordan topped the charts with 119, while Rieko Ioane (98) and Jordie Barrett (81) also chewed up plenty of turf in running the Aussies ragged.

It bettered the 533 metres the men in black managed in their round-two win over South Africa in Johannesburg, in a game where the Springboks posted 532.