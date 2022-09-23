Why Dave Rennie is right about the Wallabies' boomerang formation for the haka

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane accused the hosts of being disrespectful to the haka in Melbourne.

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: In word and in deed, Australian rugby has embraced Indigenous culture in recent years.

The Wallabies have a jersey featuring an Aboriginal design which they wear now and again, while the numbers on the back of their regular jersey incorporate a similar design on a permanent basis.

This has Dave Rennie’s fingerprints all. The coach is known builder of cultures within rugby teams, and knows the importance of identity.

In fact, Rennie will often use the word “mob” – an Aboriginal phrase – to describe the Wallabies squad. So, if a new player joins the squad, Rennie will say he has been welcomed to “the mob”.

It’s a small thing but it’s also a big thing and it provides the context to the Wallabies’ boomerang formation as the All Blacks performed their haka in Melbourne last Thursday.

Rennie, who normally avoids pre-test fireworks, was clearly annoyed at a press conference on Thursday, taking exception to the behaviour of midfielder Rieko Ioane.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a around disrespecting the haka, which is a bit odd,” Rennie said.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does the haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have that luxury of having a haka, so our response is in a boomerang shape and to move forward.”

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie talks to halfback Nic White after the Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

It’s not the first time the Wallabies have formed a boomerang against the All Blacks. Under Rennie’s direction, they did so in 2020, although it was a different formation and did not involve advancing towards the haka.

Perhaps the Melbourne boomerang was viewed as more aggressive, or disrespectful, by Ioane: it’s a matter of interpretation.

What can’t be debated, however, is the importance of Australian rugby recognising the importance of Indigenous culture.

Who has failed to be moved in recent years by the moving ‘Welcome to Country’ ceremonies that have become a pre-test feature of Wallabies test matches in recent years?

They have added a deeper sense of meaning to Australian tests, and have been part of a broader conversation about how Australia reconciles itself with its troubled past.

Remember, it is only seven years since Adam Goodes, a proud Aboriginal man and AFL champion, was booed out of game, sparking soul searching across the ditch about sport and racism.

That was a shameful episode in Australian sport.

It has to be said, Australian rugby is playing catchup in this area. Although the Wallabies jersey in synonymous with the Ella brothers, the number of Indigenous athletes in rugby is a fraction of the number playing in the NRL.

There have been exceptions such as Andrew Walker – one of the most gifted men to lace up the boots – but in general Australian rugby has been more successful in persuading Polynesian players that it isn’t the preserve of the Sydney North Shore stockbroking class and private schoolboys.

Therefore, work needs to be done. Rennie is doing some of this work, and the boomerang is part of it.

When the Wallabies form the boomerang at Eden Park on Saturday, it is not to disrespect the haka, it’s to respect the Indigenous culture of all the “mobs” in Australia.