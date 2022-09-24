All Blacks crush Wallabies to all but clinch Rugby Championship with another Eden Park victory

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

At Eden Park, Auckland: All Blacks 40 (Will Jordan, penalty, Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 con, 3 pen) Wallabies 14 (Folau Fainga’a, Jordan Petaia tries; Bernard Foley, Reece Hodge con). HT: 17-0.

History has a habit of repeating itself when the Wallabies arrive at Eden Park.

The All Blacks were triumphant again at their Auckland fortress, where they remain unbeaten for another year after last dropping a test at the stadium in 1994, with the familiar outcome against Australia in Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup test.

Ian Foster’s side improved their season record to five wins from nine – and a second against a flat Wallabies outfit – to all but clinch the Rugby Championship with one of their more emphatic performances in recent memory at a sold out Eden Park.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Will Jordan scored the first All Blacks to punish the ill-disciplined Wallabies in the first half.

With the Bledisloe Cup tucked away for a 20th consecutive year after last week’s controversial win in Melbourne, there was no delay in deciding the return fixture and the All Blacks secured the bonus-point victory they needed, flattening Australia 40-14.

Jordie Barrett was excellent in his first test at second five-eighth in his latest position, with brother Beauden impressing back at fullback, and the All Blacks might persevere with those switches, but the contest was won by the forwards.

The old locks, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, were outstanding, as was No 8 Ardie Savea and Tyrel Lomax, who cemented his spot at tighthead prop.

The Aussie pack was scattered to the turf – notably in maul tries for hookers Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the second half – and were lucky to score their first try from a ricochet for Folau Fainga’a, before Jordan Petaia’s consolation on full-time.

Irish referee Andrew Brace had a frustratingly busy night, blowing up for 29 penalties in 80 minutes, as another test stuttered from one stoppage to the next.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ardie Savea celebrating Codie Taylor’s try after the All Blacks knocked over the Wallabies pack.

The Wallabies were on the receiving end of two yellow cards in the first half – the second for Dave Porecki after the All Blacks’ forwards earned a penalty try – and Dave Rennie’s team, in many ways, were their own worst enemies for their 23rd consecutive defeat in Auckland, missing a whopping 29 tackles.

Australia’s last test win on New Zealand soil remains the 2001 success at Carisbrook, Dunedin.

Lock Jed Holloway’s night started with a break to launch a Wallabies attack in the first minute, but he was in the sinbin within seconds for a dangerous throw on Dalton Papali’i that was, eventually, reviewed by Welsh TMO Ben Whitehouse after a needless delay.

Holloway’s lift was dangerous but mitigating circumstances, such as Papali’i’s landing on his back, downgraded his punishment from red to yellow.

Still, the Wallabies survived an early All Black onslaught, albeit with several stoppages that dogged the opening quarter, and turned their Kiwi hosts around without punching significantly through their defence.

Richie Mo’unga’s opening penalty goal in the 21st minute was also punishment for the concession of seven penalties and Will Jordan’s brilliant, arrowing run for the first try stunned the ill-disciplined Wallabies.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Rieko Ioane on the break for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks’ attack was alive.

Rieko Ioane’s swift break had the Wallabies scrambling and a second yellow card, for hooker Porecki, was compounded by Brace awarding the penalty try as the All Blacks poured forward.

Opportunities were missed, though, and Australia were still in the game despite their 17-point deficit at half-time because they overhauled a similar deficit in Melbourne.

The big moment

Whitelock’s miraculous handling, or fortune, to dot down under the posts right after the break crushed the Wallabies.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Sam Whitelock scored here in a crucial moment in the test.

The big lock benefited from referee Brace saying the try was good when he went to the TMO, who found no evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

Match rating: 6/10

As a contest, it was slowly but surely one-way traffic for the All Blacks, who went to their forwards who grew in stature after some scintillating attacks in the first half.

There were, however, too many tedious stoppages which are blighting the game.

The big picture

The All Blacks will know if the Rugby Championship title is theirs after South Africa play Argentina in their final match in Durban on Sunday morning (NZ time).

The Springboks need a 40-point victory with a bonus point to overhaul the All Blacks. That will almost certainly be beyond them.

The All Blacks’ next test will be in Tokyo to start their four-week northern tour against Japan on October 29.

MVP

Jordie Barrett had a decent night at No 12. Whitelock and Retallick were back to their bludgeoning best. Will Jordan was dangerous whenever he touched the ball and lit up the match with his wonderful try.