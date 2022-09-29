All Blacks northern tour: What to expect in Ian Foster's squad as Leon MacDonald firms as 'feeder' side coach

Sir John Kirwan and Mils Muliaina both go to bat for Jordie Barrett as All Blacks No 12 going forward.

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks are unlikely to produce few – if any – surprises in their squad for the end-of-season tour, with selections for their ‘feeder’ side just as likely to prompt conversations among the nation’s armchair selectors.

The All Blacks will name a squad on October 9 to face Japan, Wales, Scotland and England, with about 35 players set to travel north.

After a successful finish to the Rugby Championship, the mood for change will be limited, particularly as the fixture against Japan offers a strong opportunity to give game time to fringe All Blacks some game time.

But the selection of the All Blacks XV squad – likely to be coached by Leon MacDonald – will provide a rare peek at the All Blacks’ broader depth chart, as seen by Ian Foster.

The All Blacks coach will select the All Blacks XV squad, and MacDonald’s presence at All Blacks training in Auckland last week pointed to his involvement.

Therefore, players selected for the All Blacks XV will be under no doubt that they are on Foster’s radar even though they have missed out on All Blacks selection this year.

In normal circumstances that would be scant consolation, but Foster has shown a willingness to change his course on selections this year.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Sevu Reece celebrate after beating the Wallabies last weekend.

Critics would suggest he has been too slow to act, but the fact remains that since the start of the Ireland series, he has punted two coaches, revamped his entire front row, seemingly settled on a No 10 and has entertained a change of heart about Jordie Barrett’s best position.

It has been a revolution increments and the benefits have been evident, and if any more players are to break into the All Blacks squad from now until the Rugby World Cup the All Blacks XV will be the vehicle that gets them moving in that direction.

In June, the All Blacks XV confirmed two fixtures, against Canada and the Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians, with two more games to be announced.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues head coach Leon MacDonald at All Blacks training at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland last week.

Work had been under way to play South Africa A, but that game now appears off the menu with the South Africans announcing midweek games against Munster and Bristol.

The NPC has thrown up a number of uncapped players who are likely to be in strong consideration for the All Blacks XV. North Harbour fullback Shaun Stevenson, for example, has been a standout.

The All Blacks’ biggest decisions appear to centre around Waikato pair Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.

McKenzie is available again after playing in the NPC, while Lienert-Brown is close to a return after a shoulder injury.

McKenzie’s experience and ability to play No 15 make him a strong candidate to return to the All Blacks’ squad, particularly as the All Blacks toy with a switch to the midfield for Jordie Barrett.

Likewise, if Lienert-Brown proves his shoulder is good to go his undoubted class means he is needed in the midfield mix, where Rieko Ioane has carried the load this year.

Stephen Perofeta could be the man to miss out if McKenzie does return, but if that door closes, then one will open at the All Blacks XV.

Hence, the best way to view to next All Blacks squad naming is to see it in concert with the All Blacks XV, where guaranteed game time is likely to put forward some star performers for Foster to ponder – particularly when they face Robertson in London on the same day the All Blacks play Scotland in Edinburgh.