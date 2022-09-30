Test against England will be season-defining for All Blacks

Sir John Kirwan and Mils Muliaina both go to bat for Jordie Barrett as All Blacks No 12 going forward.

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: It is hard to say if the All Blacks are going up, down or sideways but such a fudge won’t be possible after the All Blacks play England at Twickenham on November 20 (NZ time).

That test is a wee way off, but it is already clear that it will have a disproportionate impact in shaping the public mood of the All Blacks’ season.

Given the twists and turns of the year to date that may not be fair or even accurate, but the pleasure derived from beating Eddie Jones and England would make sure that the summer months are long and comfortable.

Conversely, should England beat the All Blacks the warmer months will be accompanied by a range of unanswered questions.

England are without doubt members of rugby’s big five. It is hard to see a Rugby World Cup winner coming from anyone apart from the All Blacks, Ireland, France, South Africa and England.

With all due respect to Wales and Scotland, whom the All Blacks play in the weeks preceding the England test, the fixture at Twickenham looks like the game that will really show where the All Blacks sit at the end of a tumultuous year.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images England coach Eddie Jones looks on before the test against the Wallabies in Brisbane in July.

Coach Ian Foster would surely tailor his team selections on tour with a view to having his best available side ready for England.

On that front, he’s been blessed with a relatively light injury list – notwithstanding Quinn Tupaea’s ACL blow.

The All Blacks, therefore, could strongly resemble the team they take to the Rugby World Cup next year, while the time for experimenting is also largely over for England.

Jones’ side were not altogether convincing in their 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies in July, but they got the job done despite missing some key players.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Aaron Smith runs the ball during the All Blacks’ victory against England at Twickenham Stadium in 2018.

The All Blacks will have noted that their big pack went up a gear after a loss in the first test in Perth, while their defensive resolve and nous got them home in the final test in Sydney.

They represent the sort of side the All Blacks have had trouble breaking down in the past, and a victory at Twickenham would be something of a stake in the ground heading into a Rugby World Cup year.

Then, there is the Jones factor. The mischievous Australian won’t be afraid to unleash a few pre-test barbs if that is what he feels the occasion requires, but he’s much more than a big mouth.

He engineered a commanding victory against the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and although England have apparently regressed since then Jones has stuck to the line that the turbulence is all part and parcel of reinventing his side.

With Jones it’s always hard to tell what is bluster and what is true, but England clearly have the player base to command respect.

You can bet that All Blacks forwards supremo Jason Ryan is already licking his lips at the prospect of testing his skills against the English, and that appetite will be shared among an All Blacks pack that is trying to repair its reputation.

In front of a full Twickenham – all hospitality packages have already sold out – it’s the sort of fixture that persuaded the private equity types there is money to be made in rugby, a genuine blockbuster that doesn’t need any hyped-up ‘Nations Championship’ concept to elevate its status.

The All Blacks looked like a broken team after the Ireland series loss. England will determine if the repairs have been real or superficial.